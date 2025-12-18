Tinubu to govs: Obey Supreme Court, hand LGs their allocation

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Thursday told the 36 governors to hand over local government allocation to the local government areas in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement.

The President said there will not be an autonomy to local government areas without funded mandate.

Speaking at the 14th APC National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, the President said he had assured the United States and the European Union that Nigeria will establish state Police to tackle insecurity challenges.

He also advised governors and party leaders to be flexible in their actions and ensure that they get involved in what happens in their various places including the rural communities.

He said: “You must yield and continue to promote, tolerate and be flexible, get involved in whatever is happening in your various states, up to local government level.

“I had a very long discussion with the US and European heads. I was bragging to tell that definitely we will pass a state police to improve security. They asked me if I’m confident, and I say, yes, I have a party to depend on. I have a party that will make it happen.

“And if at this level we fail, God forbid, we will not fail. I think the reconciliation, the accommodation, the flexibility, is in your hand, all of you, and we are the majority. We are the leaders.

“Let us equally look at the recent supreme court judgment. What can we do with it? And how well we can position our country and our party.

“To me, the local government autonomy, it is and must be effective. There is no autonomy without without funded mandate, we will give them their money directly. That’s the truth. That’s compliance of the Supreme Court. Take leadership seriously.”

The President commiserated with the government of Bayelsa state over the death of the deputy governor and prayed that his soul rest in peace.

He also called for the inclusion of more women in the caucus and asked that provision should be made towards that.

Speaking earlier, national chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, hailed what he described as a surge in the party’s national acceptance, citing recent high-profile defections, an electronic membership registration drive and plans for a new national secretariat in Abuja.

He said it was his first of such gathering since emerging Chairman in July.

Yilwatda thanked President Tinubu for support and urged stakeholders to rally behind the party’s expansion agenda ahead of planned congresses and the next national convention slated for March 2026.

He told caucus members that the APC leadership was consolidating structures nationwide through a membership drive, while also crediting the President’s leadership with strengthening party cohesion and public confidence.

The APC chairman said the party was growing in strength through what he called Tinubu’s “visionary leadership,” adding that recent political developments, especially defections from opposition parties, reflected the APC’s “pan-Nigerian character.”

He listed a number of governors and political actors he said had recently joined the party, while also claiming that the APC now enjoys an “overwhelming majority” in both chambers of the National Assembly.

Yilwatda said, “Recent political development underscored APC’s pan-Nigerian character, including significant defections that have further expanded our influence, particularly several high profile individuals and groups who have defected to our party, especially from the opposition parties.

“Notable among them are the governor of Bayelsa State, Governor Diri; the governor of Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah; the governor of Taraba State, His Excellency, Agbu Kefas; and also the latest one, the governor of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“We now have overwhelmed majority in the two houses, both in the Senate, and also in the House of Representatives.“

Yilwatda also announced what he described as an internal organisational milestone: the activation of an electronic membership registration system, which he said would improve transparency, data integrity and internal democracy.

He said training had been conducted at state and zonal levels, and in local governments in “most of the states,” urging stakeholders to support a nationwide rollout and encourage both old and new members to register their supporters.

According to him, the registration drive would run through January, with January 30 set as the deadline for members to be registered and ready for congresses.

On party infrastructure, the APC chairman recalled that the last National Executive Committee meeting recommended acquiring land for a befitting national secretariat.

He said the party, “with the help of Mr President, has secured land in Abuja’s Central Business District and an architectural design is underway.”

Yilwatda also pointed to electoral performance, saying the party had recorded success in recent by-elections and primaries.

He cited last August polls in which the APC, he said, won 14 of 17 contested constituencies, describing it as over “80 per cent success rate” and “a good outing for the party.”

He further briefed members on ongoing constitutional amendment efforts, saying a committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was receiving memoranda from members.

He said public hearings had been conducted in four of the six geopolitical zones, with the North-East and South-West yet to hold theirs.

Yilwatda urged governors in the two zones to identify host states quickly, arguing that the amendment process should be concluded before the next national convention, which he said was expected in March, subject to NEC approval.

He also drew attention to preparations for local government elections in the Federal Capital Territory, saying the Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed February 21, 2026, for the polls, and that the APC was positioning for victory across the six area councils.

He said the party had activated structures across the FCT and called on leaders to close ranks, mobilise and work collectively for a “resounding victory.”

The APC chairman said the party remained united and committed to Tinubu’s reform agenda, which he argued was already producing gains.

“The APC remains united, remains resilient, remains forward looking.

“We fully support the bold reforms of Mr President, which are already yielding positive results in the economic stabilization, infrastructure development and national security.

“With your continuous support, we will strengthen the party ahead of the party congresses and national convention, and build support for the party for a purposeful leadership across the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

The APC National Caucus is a high-level strategic meeting of the party’s top leadership.

It typically brings together the President, Vice President, national chairman, members of the National Working Committee, APC governors and other key stakeholders to align on political and organisational issues ahead of broader deliberations at the NEC.

Notably, the six governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party who recently defected to the APC were present at the caucus meeting, including Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Enugu Governor Peter Mbah, Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri, Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno and Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas.

Both the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas spoke on the importance of working together and giving every member equal opportunity.

Akpabio noted that govenors are leaders of the party in the states and should be accorded the respect.