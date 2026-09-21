Makinde to APC critics: Fix power, stop attacking generators

Gov Seyi Makinde.

…Adelabu’s ally, supporters join APM in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Seyi Makinde, has challenged critics of his administration’s use of diesel-powered generators to illuminate some streetlights in the state to recall the promise by their political principal to fix Nigeria’s electricity problem within his first four years in office.

Makinde spoke on Monday at the Boye Nation/JAF Movement Mega Concert held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, where the political structure of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, formally moved from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the APM.

The group, led by Adelabu’s former Personal Assistant, Ajiboye Akande Sangogade, popularly known as Boye Nation, was received into the APM alongside thousands of supporters at the event, organised under the theme, “Young, United, Unstoppable (YUU).”

Responding to criticism by the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, over the use of diesel generators for some streetlights, Makinde said the critics should also remember a promise allegedly made by their political principal on fixing electricity across the country.

“Tell them their father and boss was the one who said if he doesn’t fix the light all over Nigeria within his first four years, no one should vote for him again,” Makinde said.

The governor argued that if the country’s electricity challenge had been resolved as promised, governments would not have needed to rely on diesel-powered generators to operate streetlights.

He said criticism of his administration’s action should therefore be viewed against the wider electricity challenge facing the country.

Makinde also responded to comments about his professional background, saying his engineering qualification had been recognised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, where he said he is a Fellow.

He also referred to the APM governorship candidate in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekambi, describing him as a graduate and professional who is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Drawing an analogy with the legal profession, Makinde said lawyers who attain the highest professional recognition are addressed as Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN, arguing that the absence of a designation such as “Junior Advocate of Nigeria” should not diminish the professional standing of others.

He subsequently urged Alli to concentrate on the governorship contest with APM’s candidate, Adekambi, rather than attacking him.

The political realignment involving Boye Nation and other supporters of Adelabu formed part of the activities at the Ibadan event.

Sangogade, a political organiser in Ibadan and an ally of the former minister, led his supporters from the APC into the APM ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists at the event, APM candidate for Ibadan North-West/South-West Federal Constituency, Akin Fagbemi, said the turnout demonstrated what he described as growing support for the party in Oyo State.

Fagbemi said the political mobilisation around the APM would extend beyond the state, with Makinde, as the party’s presidential candidate, expected to take its agenda to the national level in 2027.

He said the party’s proposed “Reset Nigeria” agenda was focused on challenges including unemployment, economic hardship and declining economic opportunities.

Fagbemi also expressed confidence in the ability of APM candidates, including Makinde and Adekambi, to deliver development if elected.