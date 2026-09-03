Starlink launches satellite internet in UAE after securing 10-year licence

Starlink has officially launched its satellite internet service in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), days after receiving a 10-year licence from the country’s telecommunications regulator.



The company announced the launch on Thursday, September 3, in a post on its official X account, confirming that its high-speed, low-latency internet service is now available in the UAE.

Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in the United Arab Emirates! 🛰️🇦🇪❤️ → https://t.co/MgzLvBNudz pic.twitter.com/DapiYXoIgi — Starlink (@Starlink) September 3, 2026



The launch follows approval from the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which on August 28 granted Starlink Satellite Communications LLC a 10-year General Space Services License.



The licence allows Starlink to establish and operate a public satellite communications network and provide broadband satellite internet services across the country.



The approval covers consumers as well as businesses, government agencies and the maritime and aviation sectors.



According to the TDRA, Starlink’s satellite connectivity will complement the UAE’s existing fibre-optic and 5G networks while providing additional connectivity options and strengthening the resilience of the country’s communications infrastructure.



The regulator said the service could be particularly useful in sectors such as aviation, maritime transport, energy, logistics and emergency response, where reliable connectivity is essential.



Starlink will operate under the UAE’s regulatory and technical requirements, including rules covering security, data privacy, service quality, reliability, consumer protection and spectrum use.



The launch makes the UAE one of the latest countries to gain commercial access to Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit satellite internet service as it continues to expand across global markets.

Vanguard News