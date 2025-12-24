Tragedy as Kano loses two lawmakers at one-hour interval

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Tragedy on Wednesday struck the Kano State House of Assembly following the sudden death of two lawmakers representing Ungogo Constituency, Aminu Sa’ad and Kano Municipal Constituency, Sarki Aliyu Daneji, after a one-hour interval.

The news of the demise of Sa’ad was the first to break and barely an hour after, his counterpart from Municipal, Daneji, was also confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident in a post on his verified Facebook handle, Sanusi Bature, the spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, said Daneji died an hour after his counterpart.

The post reads, “From Allah we come, and to Him we shall return.

“Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji, member representing Kano Municipal at Kano State House of Assembly, died today, an hour after the death of his counterpart,” Bature said.

Meanwhile, the nature of the death of the duo of lawmakers was not clear at the time of filing this report.