Ship seized by US not Nigerian; last seen here July 2024 – NIMASA



By Udeme Akpan

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has said the Very Large Crude Carrier, VLCC, MV Skipper, with IMO Number 9304667, arrested by the US Navy for alleged crude theft and other transnational crimes, is not registered with the organization.

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In its statement, the agency stated that the purported owners of the vessel, Thomarose Global Ventures Limited, are not registered with NIMASA as a shipping company.

The agency’s Head of Public Relations, Edward Osagie stated: “The attention of the Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been drawn to media reports stating that the United States Coast Guard, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, intercepted a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) SKIPPER with IMOu Number 9304667, alleged to be Nigerian-owned and involved in crude oil theft and other transnational crimes.

“NIMASA wishes to put on record that the VLCC SKIPPER is not a Nigerian-flagged vessel, and its purported owners, Thomarose Global Ventures Limited, are not registered with NIMASA as a shipping company.

“An analysis of the vessel’s movement, monitored through the Agency’s Command, Control, Communication, Computers and Intelligence (C4i) Centre, shows that the vessel was last sighted in Nigerian waters on 1st July 2024.

“After departing Nigerian waters, the vessel continued on its international voyage pattern and was tracked operating in the Arabian Sea (Asia) and later in the Caribbean region, where the U.S. interdiction eventually took place.

“Records indicate that SKIPPER which was formerly owned by Triton Navigation Corp, has undergone multiple name changes over time.”

Vanguard News