Nigerian newspapers review: US seizes Nigerian-owned supertanker over alleged crude theft

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the US Coast Guard and Navy intercepting Nigerian-owned supertanker Skipper over alleged crude oil theft, piracy and other transnational crimes.

Another headline states that Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, died yesterday after collapsing in his Yenagoa office.

Vanguard also reports that President Bola Tinubu’s ambassadorial nominees had a smooth Senate screening on Thursday, with most, including former lawmakers, governors, ministers, career diplomats, and ex-first ladies, simply asked to “take a bow and go” as the process entered its third day.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with Nigeria’s Detty December boom evolving into a billion-dollar tourism driver, as experts warn that chaotic pricing, poor infrastructure, weak data systems, and overstretched airports could jeopardise plans to attract nearly $2 billion this festive season.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the Federal Government planning to bolster the fight against rising insecurity by recruiting more than 94,000 personnel across Nigeria’s security services.

Finally, The Nation leads with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, saying the 2027 elections face three major challenges: poor communication infrastructure, voter apathy and widespread misinformation/low civic engagement.

Vanguard News