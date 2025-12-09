Shinkafi urges Tinubu to unify defence command, warns of worsening insecurity

President Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to unify the command structure of the Ministry of Defence, warning that Nigeria’s security challenges could worsen if the current split leadership arrangement persists.

In a statement, Shinkafi, who is also the Executive Director of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD), said the rise in terrorism, banditry, militancy and kidnapping underscores the need for an urgent overhaul of the country’s defence leadership to ensure stronger coordination and more effective national security management.

He argued that the existing structure, in which the senior minister does not exercise full control over critical security functions, weakens Nigeria’s capacity to respond decisively to emerging threats.

Shinkafi noted that many Nigerians welcomed the appointment of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as Minister of Defence, describing him as a disciplined and patriotic officer capable of strengthening the fight against terrorism and violent crime.

However, he said the surge in attacks across northern states highlights the urgency of adopting a unified command structure that would allow for rapid decision-making, seamless coordination and a clear, uncontested chain of authority.

“It is time for action. It is time to do the right thing in the interest of the nation,” he said, adding that Nigeria must avoid duplication of roles and parallel administrative structures in its defence sector.

He drew attention to long-standing security challenges in the North West, including porous borders, cross-border smuggling, arms proliferation and the infiltration of criminal groups from neighbouring countries, which he said have fuelled banditry, insurgency and kidnapping now operating with increasing sophistication.

Shinkafi said the safety and welfare of citizens, as guaranteed under Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, require a defence arrangement with clearly defined responsibilities and a single, central command authority.

“National expectation from General Christopher Musa as Minister of Defence is very high. To meet the yearnings of Nigerians, he should be empowered to restructure and reposition the ministry,” he stated.

According to him, a unified leadership structure would reduce bureaucratic delays and align the ministry with global best practices for countries confronting complex security threats.

He expressed confidence that President Tinubu would take steps to strengthen defence management and rebuild public trust in Nigeria’s security architecture, stressing that the safety of Nigerians must remain paramount.