Gunmen kill five in fresh Plateau attack

By Golok Nanmwa, JOS

No fewer than five persons have been killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, has heightened tension in the area, with residents expressing concern over the situation.

A resident of the community, Bot James, who spoke to our correspondent, said the victims were returning to their homes at about 9 p.m. when they were ambushed by the assailants.

According to him, the gunmen opened fire on the victims without warning.

“Four persons were killed on the spot, while another victim later died in the hospital,” he said.

The Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the incident to newsmen, describing the attack as unfortunate and condemnable.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect lives and property in the area and prevent further attacks.