Senate condemns exorbitant airline fares, summons aviation minister, stakeholders

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigerian Senate has strongly condemned the recent surge in airfares charged by local airline operators, describing the increases as outrageous and unacceptable. The upper chamber has resolved to conduct a comprehensive investigation and has summoned key stakeholders in the aviation sector for questioning.

The Senate Aviation Committee, chaired by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North), is tasked with inviting the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, as well as heads of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and other relevant stakeholders. The committee is expected to hold discussions with the stakeholders before the Senate recesses for its Christmas and year-end break in two weeks.

Senator Buhari, who moved the motion, said complaints from Nigerians over the last three months highlighted “outrageous airfares” that require Senate intervention. “Some airlines have raised their Lagos–Abuja fares to as high as N500,000 and N650,000 for a one-way ticket, instead of the usual N150,000 or N250,000,” he said.

Several lawmakers shared personal encounters illustrating the excessive charges. Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi (APC, Ebonyi North) recounted that a flight from Abuja to Enugu on 13 December was priced at N500,000 by Air Peace and N450,000 by Ibom Air. Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central) noted that such fares are beyond the reach of minimum wage earners, who would have to save for five months to afford a single ticket.

Lawmakers criticized the airlines for the steep price hikes, pointing out that there has been no corresponding increase in aviation fuel or airport charges. Some, including Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West), dismissed claims that the high cost of spare parts justified the fares, highlighting that many airlines operate aircraft over 30 years old.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) attempted to justify the fare increases by citing rising operational costs, but his remarks were overwhelmingly rejected by other senators.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, expressed support for the intervention, asserting that Nigerian travelers are being exploited by private airlines. He noted that the presence of Nigeria Air could have encouraged lower fares by providing competitive pressure on private operators.

The Senate’s resolution signals a firm stance on consumer protection in the aviation sector, with stakeholders expected to provide explanations and justifications before the end of the year.