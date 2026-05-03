2027: I have no rift with Umahi – Gov Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has dismissed reports suggesting a rift between him and the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, describing such claims as mere speculation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor recently facilitated a consensus arrangement among aspirants for various political offices in the state.

However, concerns had emerged within political circles that Umahi’s preferred aspirants were not favoured in the process, as several of them were reportedly dropped.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, the governor said there was no disagreement between him and his predecessor, insisting that both leaders remain united in the interest of the party.

“This speculation in some sections of the media is from those fanning the embers of discord. We are rather working together for the progress of the party in the state,” the statement read.

Governor Nwifuru added that outstanding issues surrounding the consensus process would be resolved amicably, stressing that all aspirants would be treated fairly in line with agreements reached by stakeholders.

“I will meet all the aspirants and they would be treated equally as agreed by the stakeholders,” he said.

He also urged party members, aspirants, and stakeholders to remain united and make necessary sacrifices in the interest of the party.

The governor expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their contributions, noting that the party remains a united and indivisible entity.

NAN