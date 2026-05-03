2027: Prepare for primaries, Senate Leader tells Ekiti aspirants

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Senate Leader of the 10th National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele, has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants in Ekiti State to prepare for party primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that consensus arrangements will not exempt anyone from the process.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting with stakeholders in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Bamidele warned party members against disloyalty, saying alliances with opposition parties could weaken the ruling party’s structure.

He noted that opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), were actively seeking to expand their membership nationwide and could exploit internal divisions within the APC.

“It’s important that we continue to emphasize steadfastness and ensure there is no implosion in the APC. That is exactly what opposition parties are waiting for—to recruit from aggrieved members,” he said.

Bamidele explained that Nigeria’s electoral law provides for both consensus and direct primaries, adding that all aspirants—regardless of the method used—must ultimately pass through a formal party selection process.

“The electoral law has prescribed two modes of primaries. Everybody will face primaries, including myself,” he said.

He added that even candidates who emerge through consensus must still be affirmed through voting across wards, noting that a single objection could trigger a full primary election.

According to him, aspirants who do not emerge victorious should not see themselves as failures but remain committed to the party, as political opportunities may arise in the future.

The Ekiti APC Chairman, Sola Eleshin, commended party members for maintaining unity, describing Ekiti Central as a model of political stability.

He expressed confidence that the opposition would struggle to make electoral inroads in the district, citing the performance of APC representatives at the national level.

Eleshin also assured aspirants that while consensus arrangements would be encouraged, the party would ensure a fair and level playing field where necessary.

The Secretary to the Ekiti State Government (SSG), Professor Habibat Adubiaro, also called for unity among party members, insisting there was no division within the district.

“We are one. There is no division, and we will continue to work together as brothers and sisters,” she said.