Economic Hardship drives rising ‘Corporate Begging’ in FCT

Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have increasingly turned to what is locally described as “corporate begging” as a means of coping with economic hardship, with the practice becoming more visible at traffic intersections, offices, and commercial centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the individuals involved are often well-dressed, making it difficult for members of the public to ignore their requests for financial assistance.

A civil servant, Mr Musa Sani, said he had repeatedly encountered individuals in the Central Business District (CBD) who approach people with emotional stories while soliciting money.

“They appear organised and persistent. Sometimes they approach aggressively, making it difficult to ignore,” he said, adding that the trend was affecting customer experience around his workplace.

In Wuse Market, trader Ms Adaeze Gozi said some individuals operate in groups, moving from shop to shop while requesting financial help under various pretences.

“They claim to represent organisations or urgent causes, but there is rarely any proof,” she said.

Another civil servant, Mrs Lucy Obi, narrated a personal experience in which a woman approached her at an ATM requesting money for medication and baby food, only for the same person to reappear later under a different claim.

Taxi driver Mr Umar Ilyasu said major traffic congestion points in the city have become hotspots for such activities, especially during peak hours, as beggars target motorists stuck in traffic.

A university student, Wale Ibrahim, attributed the growing trend to rising unemployment and worsening economic conditions.

“Many see it as an easier alternative to job hunting, especially with the rising cost of living,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Ummi Ahmed, a resident of Wuse, called on authorities to address the situation, warning that some individuals may be exploiting public sympathy or using begging as a cover for other activities.

“There should be awareness and enforcement to distinguish genuine charity from exploitation,” she said.

However, one individual who engages in begging and declined to be named said the practice was a family tradition that had sustained them over the years, though he expressed hope that his children would not continue in the same path.

A young boy, Hassan Hassan, also said begging was his only means of survival, noting that his mother and younger siblings depend on him for support.

He said his situation began after his father abandoned the family, adding that peers in his community introduced him to begging as a coping strategy.

(NAN)