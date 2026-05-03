Video: ‘They burnt down our church in South Africa’ – Apostle Johnson Suleman

Senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed that one of the church’s branches in South Africa was razed by fire in what he described as a suspected insider attack.

Suleman disclosed that the incident was brought to his attention by the resident pastor, who informed him that the church building, largely funded by his personal resources had been completely destroyed overnight.

According to him, the ministry had operated in South Africa for nearly a decade before acquiring the property.

"They Burnt Down Our Church in South Africa"



~ Apostle Johnson Suleman says pic.twitter.com/UeJK4irhLk — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) May 2, 2026

“Our pastor in South Africa called me to tell me that they have burnt down our church. We own the building, my personal money in that church was about 90 per cent,” he said.

Recounting how the building was acquired, Apostle Johnson Suleman said he decided to invest in a permanent structure after years of operating in the country.

“I saw the building, I was interested. I said to myself, we have been in South Africa for 8 to 9 years, let’s have our own building. We bought a building, they burnt it down, no chair was taken out, no sound was taken out,” he added.

He revealed that the fire destroyed not only the main auditorium but also the children’s section, with all equipment and documents completely lost.

“They even burnt down the children building, all documents burnt down,” he said.

Suleman expressed shock over the scale of destruction, noting that security systems failed to capture those responsible, raising suspicions of internal involvement.

Despite the loss, the cleric said he chose a path of gratitude after what he described as divine prompting.

He disclosed that efforts to secure a new worship space proved difficult initially, but the church was eventually able to rent a new facility within a short time.

“They did it overnight. The CCTV camera could not pick the person. It was the job of an insider who knew where the cameras were,” he stated.

“As a human being, I was broken. And the Lord said to me, thank me. I went to my knees, and thanked God for everything,” he said

“To get a building to rent, it was hard. That Saturday morning, they went in search of a building to rent, they called me to say they have seen, and I said pay for three months and move in there,” he explained.

Suleman also revealed that members, particularly some young South Africans, were angered by the incident and considered retaliatory action, but he advised restraint.

“Members were angry, some of the young South Africans were ready to put up a fight. I told them to leave the matter,” he said.

He added that the new location turned out to be a more favourable environment, describing it as an “elite place,” which he believes aligns with a higher purpose.

“So where they are now is like an elite place. God knew what he was doing. He said what the enemy meant for evil, I will change it,” Suleman said.

Vanguard News