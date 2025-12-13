‘Second Thoughts’: A delicate choice between ‘Japa’ and ‘Japada’

By Prisca Sam-Duru

“Abroad does not mean you’ve made it, but you’ve made it impossible to cry in public.” That’s deep! And that line taken from a thrilling one-man play titled, “Second Thoughts,” best describes the situation most Nigerians who ‘japa-ed’ (migrated) abroad are facing.

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But the producer of “Second Thoughts,” Emmanuel Okocha is certain that the play is sending a critical message- having ‘japa-ed’, instead of dying in silence, you should ‘japada’ (come back home).

With penchant for treating sensitive topics that people shy away from, Okocha, said, just like his last show “Sour Grapes” which speaks to the issue of post-partum depression, and “A Palm Tree in London,” most of his plays tour the world. Here is the reason for producing “Second Thoughts.”

“I’ve realized that the life of our people who live abroad are quite different from what they paint to us. What Mr Clement exhibited on stage is a true-life story. Many of our people sell all they have, resign from managerial positions in their offices in Nigeria and japa in search of greener pastures only to realise that it is not green on the other side. The reality is that having sold all they had, they have no option but to remain abroad and suffer.”

In “Second Thoughts,” Clement Achebe (Patrick Diabuah), a once-proud senior manager at a Lagos insurance firm, stands alone on stage, haunted by the echoes of his choices. With humour and heartbreak, he retraces his journey from the warmth of Surulere to the cold uncertainty of London — a land he once believed to be the “greener pasture.”

With Femi (Tiger) Johnson as the Creative Director, “Second Chance’ which was staged at the recent 2025 Lagos Fringe Festival, is laced beautifully with motivational and inspirational lines. It is an adaptation of Chris Iheuwa’s novella, produced by Instinct Pictures.

The play is an eye-opener for Nigerians still planning to ‘japa’ because of the prevailing circumstances that have made life unbearable in the country. It asks the pertinent question whether it is worth it to leave that management position and migrate overseas to start afresh. Although funny, it is troubling listening to Mr Clement telling his audience that “This country will humble you like paracetamol in hot tea.” And when his situation becomes harsher, he exclaimed, “Japa is sweet for mouth and attractive on Instagram…Abroad na location no bi salvation.” Those poetic words paint the actual realities of ‘japa-ing’ and, therefore, admonish the young ones especially to look before they leap.

To all the poetic lines came corresponding responses from the enthused audience. The interaction between them and the actor made the act look real. At this point, the mastery of the actor is commendable. He didn’t get distracted.

As the play progresses, through vivid storytelling, Clement relives his life as a devoted husband, father, and dreamer who traded comfort for ambition. He recounts the absurdities of immigrant life — the shock of scrubbing toilets instead of signing cheques, the sting of racism disguised as politeness, and the comic despair of cold weather, bland food, and cultural dislocation.

His monologue shifts between laughter and lament. Afterwards, he is offered a chance to return home or stay and finally prosper. Clement is caught between two metaphors: a glass of sweet juice representing the familiar life he left behind and a glass of cold water, pure but painfully refreshing, symbolizing the uncertain promise of England.

In the end, Second Thoughts becomes a highly introspective and compelling play. It is a meditation on migration, identity, and the price of dreams. Alone under the spotlight, Clement asks: Which glass truly quenches a man’s thirst — comfort or challenge, memory or possibility?

As a one-man cast, employing the element of humour as well as a supportive audience, which transformed into actors, made the performance quite exhilarating.

The manner in which Patrick settled into Mr Clement’s character was simply amazing. Was he under pressure to deliver? “Oh yes, yes. Funny, this is the first time I’m doing a one-man play, and I almost rejected the script.”

Patrick added that he prepared for an interactive performance with the audience but not the ‘volume of response’ he received.

Although a one-man play, the Artistic Director of “Second Thoughts” Samuel Olusegun Oladele disclosed that it wasn’t an easy production.

“The briefer it is, the harder,” he said, explaining that “This is because one man acts alone and he must execute the roll of many people alone. So, you need an experienced director and actor like Patrick Diabuah who can get into multiple characters.”

Vanguard News