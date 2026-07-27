BBNaija season 11 housemates: names, pictures, ages, states of origin, occupations

From seasoned entrepreneurs and talented entertainers to ambitious students and young professionals, BBNaija Season 11 has assembled one of its most diverse housemates yet.
Over the coming weeks, these 24 housemates will test their strategy, resilience and social skills as they compete for the coveted grand prize.
Before the alliances are formed and the drama begins, meet the contestants hoping to capture the hearts of viewers across Nigeria and beyond.
Abi
Abisola Ayoola, popularly known as Abi, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house convinced she belongs in front of the cameras. The 25-year-old model and chef from Osun State has built a reputation for her confidence, creativity and cheerful personality, qualities she believes will make her a fan favourite.
Abi says joining the reality show is an opportunity to showcase her authentic self while connecting with millions of viewers. Away from the spotlight, she enjoys cooking, staying active and learning new languages, making her one of the more versatile contestants this season.
Age: 25 years
Full Name: Abisola Ayoola
House Name: Abi
State of Origin: Osun State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Model and Chef
Relationship Status: Married
Reason for Joining BBNaija: Believes she is perfect for television and has always been encouraged to be on TV.
Hobbies: Cooking, dancing, working out and reading.
Hidden Talent: Speaks Italian almost perfectly.
Known For: Positive personality, confidence, culinary skills and modelling.
Aikou
Backend developer Amyr Yousufzai, better known as Aikou, is one of the contestants hoping to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. Calm, analytical and thoughtful, the 25-year-old from Abuja believes the show offers far more than entertainment—it is an opportunity to build his personal brand and unlock new career opportunities.
Before pursuing a career in technology, Aikou explored music, an experience he says helped shape his resilience. Now, he is ready to introduce viewers to both his creative and intellectual sides while embracing the BBNaija experience.
Age: 25 years
Full Name: Amyr Yousufzai
House Name: Aikou
State of Residence: Abuja
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Backend Developer
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To gain career exposure and enjoy the Big Brother experience.
Hobbies: Reading.
Hidden Talents: Creative writing and exceptional patience in handling boredom.
Known For: Technology, writing, analytical mindset and calm personality.
Araga
Professional fashion model Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya, known in the Big Brother house as Araga, is stepping into Season 11 determined to show Nigerians there is much more to him than modelling.
The 29-year-old Ogun State native says the reality show presents the perfect opportunity to step outside his comfort zone, connect with new people and express himself beyond the runway. He hopes the exposure will help him build a platform that stretches beyond the fashion industry.
Age: 29 years
Full Name: Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya
House Name: Araga
State of Origin: Ogun State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Fashion Model
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To break out of his shell and introduce himself to a wider audience.
Hobbies: Football and athletics.
Hidden Talent: Acting.
Known For: Fashion modelling, creativity, confidence and expressive personality.
Barry
Fashion designer Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin, better known as Barry, believes he has everything it takes to stand out in the Big Brother Naija house.
The 25-year-old contestant describes himself as ambitious, entertaining and unforgettable. Barry hopes the reality show will provide a national platform to showcase his creativity, humour and determination while competing for the grand prize.
Age: 25 years
Full Name: Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin
House Name: Barry
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Fashion Designer
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase his personality, creativity, humour and ambition on a national platform.
Hobbies: Singing, acting, gaming, sports, reading, sewing and cooking.
Hidden Talents: Cooking and athletics.
Known For: Fashion design, creativity, competitiveness and entertaining personality.
Bells
At just 22, Isabella Imoh, popularly known as Bells, is hoping to turn her lifelong dream of appearing on Big Brother Naija into a memorable journey.
The Akwa Ibom State native says she is bringing excitement, strategy and positive energy into the house. A longtime fan of the reality show, Bells believes she has the charisma to entertain viewers while competing for the grand prize. Despite undergoing surgery that ended her ballet training, she remains determined to pursue every opportunity that comes her way.
Age: 22 years
Full Name: Isabella Imoh
House Name: Bells
State of Origin: Akwa Ibom State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Student
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To bring exciting vibes and entertain viewers on the show.
Hobbies: Reading, bowling and cycling.
Hidden Talent: Ballet and dance.
Known For: Strategic thinking, confidence and vibrant personality.
Bluethopia
Usaku Bantai, popularly known as Bluethopia, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house determined to let viewers see her beyond the camera. The 22-year-old photographer, model and student from Adamawa State describes herself as confident, creative and unapologetically authentic.
Bluethopia believes the reality show is the perfect platform to showcase her personality, talent and unique outlook on life. Passionate about visual storytelling and self-expression, she hopes her journey in the house will open new opportunities beyond photography and modelling.
Age: 22 years
Full Name: Usaku Bantai
House Name: Bluethopia
State of Origin: Adamawa State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Photographer, Model and Student
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her authenticity, creativity and talent to the world.
Hobbies: Cooking, watching movies and hanging out.
Hidden Talent: Speed reading.
Known For: Photography, modelling, creativity and energetic personality.
Cassi
Entrepreneur Ezenwoke Nwosu, known as Cassi, is hoping Big Brother Naija Season 11 will mark the beginning of a new chapter in his life. The 26-year-old from Abia State says he sees the show as more than a reality TV competition, believing it has the power to transform lives and create lasting opportunities.
With a resilient mindset and a passion for personal growth, Cassi is entering the house determined to rebuild momentum in both his personal and professional life. He hopes viewers will get to see his creative side as he competes for the grand prize.
Age: 26 years
Full Name: Ezenwoke Nwosu
House Name: Cassi
State of Origin: Abia State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: Looking for a fresh start and believes the platform can change his life.
Hobbies: Not disclosed.
Hidden Talents: Drawing, painting and chiropractic therapy.
Known For: Entrepreneurial mindset, organisation and creativity.
Chimsom Chuka
Chimsom Chuka-Okoli, better known as Chimsom Chuka, is stepping into the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with a blend of intelligence, creativity and confidence. The 26-year-old pharmacist and actor from Anambra State believes his authenticity and outgoing personality will make him one of the season’s standout contestants.
Balancing a career in healthcare with acting, Chimsom says he is ready to entertain viewers while proving that staying true to himself is the best strategy. He hopes to create memorable moments and connect with fellow housemates throughout the competition.
Age: 26 years
Full Name: Chimsom Chuka-Okoli
House Name: Chimsom Chuka
State of Origin: Anambra State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Pharmacist and Actor
Relationship Status: In a relationship
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To bring authenticity, excitement and fun to the Big Brother house.
Hobbies: Basketball, football, golf, dancing and meeting new people.
Hidden Talents: Drawing, singing, dancing, mimicking people and exceptional knowledge of Nigeria’s geography.
Known For: Acting, outspoken personality, humour and confidence.
Flora
Entrepreneur Flora Egbedi, popularly known as Flora, believes she has everything it takes to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 30-year-old Delta State native describes herself as confident, outspoken and naturally creative.
With a passion for storytelling, entertainment and content creation, Flora hopes the reality show will provide the platform to showcase her intelligence, personality and entrepreneurial spirit. She is also looking to use the exposure to expand her personal brand and business ventures.
Age: 30 years
Full Name: Flora Egbedi
House Name: Flora
State of Origin: Delta State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her confidence, intelligence, personality and entertainment value.
Hobbies: Travelling, dancing and cooking.
Hidden Talents: Storytelling, content creation, entertainment and creativity.
Known For: Entrepreneurship, confidence, creativity and outspoken personality.
Gerard
Actor, radio host and content creator Gerard Adebija, known simply as Gerard, is one of the contestants looking to make his mark in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 23-year-old from Kogi State has built a career across acting, broadcasting and digital content creation, and now hopes to introduce his personality to millions of viewers across Africa.
Gerard believes Big Brother Naija offers a unique opportunity to meet people from different backgrounds, experience new cultures and showcase his versatility as an entertainer. Confident and articulate, he is determined to make every moment in the house count.
Age: 23 years
Full Name: Gerard Adebija
House Name: Gerard
State of Origin: Kogi State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Actor, Radio Host, Presenter and Content Creator
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To meet new people, experience different cultures and enjoy the unique atmosphere of the show.
Hobbies: Gaming and reading.
Hidden Talents: Rapping, singing, acting, public speaking and writing.
Known For: Acting, broadcasting, content creation and exceptional communication skills.
Goddessa
Musician Lovette Okechukwu, better known as Goddessa, is stepping into the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with one goal—to entertain viewers while taking her music career to new heights. The 32-year-old from Abia State believes her confidence, charisma and vibrant personality make her a perfect fit for Nigeria’s biggest reality television show.
As a performer, Goddessa thrives on connecting with people through music and hopes the platform will help introduce her authentic self to millions of viewers while expanding her fan base.
Age: 32 years
Full Name: Lovette Okechukwu
House Name: Goddessa
State of Origin: Abia State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Musician
Relationship Status: Dating
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To entertain viewers and showcase her vibrant personality.
Hobbies: Singing, dancing, reading and cooking.
Hidden Talent: None identified at the moment.
Known For: Music, energetic personality and confidence.
Kamsy
Entrepreneur and event planner Kamsy Uzoma, popularly known as Kamsy, is hoping Big Brother Naija Season 11 will provide the exposure needed to elevate her business and content creation journey. The 24-year-old from Imo State describes herself as ambitious, energetic and passionate about building a successful brand.
Kamsy believes the reality show offers the perfect opportunity to connect with a wider audience while showcasing her authentic personality. She is entering the competition determined to inspire viewers and create new opportunities for herself.
Age: 24 years
Full Name: Kamsy Uzoma
House Name: Kamsy
State of Origin: Imo State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Entrepreneur and Event Planner
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To gain visibility, grow her content creation journey and promote her business.
Hobbies: Going out with friends.
Hidden Talent: Acting.
Known For: Entrepreneurship, event planning and outgoing personality.
Keivo
Victor Ikpe, known as Keivo, is one of the tech-savvy contestants hoping to make an impact in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 27-year-old web developer says he wants to use the platform to introduce himself to a wider audience while showcasing a creative side that goes far beyond technology.
Although he works in web development, Keivo enjoys artistic pursuits such as painting and drawing, and believes his blend of analytical thinking and creativity will help him stand out throughout the competition.
Age: 27 years
Full Name: Victor Ikpe
House Name: Keivo
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Web Developer
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To enjoy the experience and gain national visibility.
Hobbies: Playing video games, painting and drawing.
Hidden Talent: Dancing.
Known For: Web development, creativity, confidence and artistic interests.
Martins
Creative director and model Martins Iyeh, popularly known as Martins, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house convinced he is destined for a global audience. The 28-year-old from Kogi State sees the reality show as the ideal platform to build his personal brand and showcase his creativity.
Drawing from his experience in fashion and the creative industry, Martins believes his confidence, ambition and storytelling ability will help him leave a lasting impression on viewers throughout the season.
Age: 28 years
Full Name: Martins Iyeh
House Name: Martins
State of Origin: Kogi State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Creative Director and Model
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase himself on a global platform and build his personal brand.
Hobbies: Basketball.
Hidden Talent: Believes he is an excellent mind reader.
Known For: Creativity, modelling, confidence and curiosity.
Mercedes
Ijeoma Emi, better known as Mercedes, is among the female contestants hoping to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 28-year-old self-employed entrepreneur from Delta State describes herself as creative, expressive and emotionally open, qualities she believes will resonate with viewers.
Passionate about fashion, performance and content creation, Mercedes is looking to use the reality show to showcase her authenticity while building a lasting presence in the entertainment industry.
Age: 28 years
Full Name: Ijeoma Emi
House Name: Mercedes
State of Origin: Delta State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Self-Employed Entrepreneur
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her authenticity, confidence, vulnerability and entertainment value.
Hobbies: Singing, dancing, making videos and playing dress-up.
Hidden Talent: Opera singing.
Known For: Creativity, confidence and expressive personality.
Neche
Lawyer and entrepreneur Chinaecherem Maduagwu, popularly known as Neche, is taking her love for Big Brother Naija from the couch to the competition as she joins Season 11. The 25-year-old from Anambra State believes the reality show offers the perfect opportunity to introduce her personality to millions of viewers after years of following the programme as a fan.
Balancing a legal career with entrepreneurship, Neche says she is bringing intelligence, confidence and ambition into the house. She hopes to prove there is more to her than her professional achievements while making the most of the BBNaija experience.
Age: 25 years
Full Name: Chinaecherem Maduagwu
House Name: Neche
State of Origin: Anambra State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Lawyer and Entrepreneur
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To experience the show firsthand after years of watching and enjoying it.
Hobbies: Listening to music, fitness, fashion, beauty and self-care.
Hidden Talent: Extreme flexibility—can bend backwards to the floor.
Known For: Legal career, entrepreneurship, confidence and resilience.
Nomy
Fashion entrepreneur Whitney Chukwu, better known as Nomy, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with a clear mission—to grow her brand and reach a wider audience. The 27-year-old from Anambra State believes the reality show will provide the visibility needed to expand her fashion business while showcasing her personality.
Stylish, ambitious and business-minded, Nomy says she is looking forward to connecting with viewers and creating opportunities that extend beyond the competition.
Age: 27 years
Full Name: Whitney Chukwu
House Name: Nomy
State of Origin: Anambra State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Fashion Entrepreneur
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To gain visibility and grow her fashion business and personal brand.
Hobbies: Travelling, reading, dressing up and spending time outdoors.
Hidden Talent: Exceptional intuition and the ability to read people.
Known For: Fashion, entrepreneurship, confidence and strong intuition.
Oyin
Oyindamola Oshikoya, known simply as Oyin, believes her life story and genuine personality will resonate with viewers as she joins Big Brother Naija Season 11. The 22-year-old sales entrepreneur from Ogun State describes herself as confident, authentic and highly observant.
Oyin says the platform gives her an opportunity to share her experiences while building a stronger personal brand. She hopes her honesty and ability to understand people will help her navigate the dynamics of the BBNaija house.
Age: 22 years
Full Name: Oyindamola Oshikoya
House Name: Oyin
State of Origin: Ogun State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Sales Entrepreneur
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To share her inspiring personality and life story with a wider audience.
Hobbies: Listening to music, watching movies and modelling.
Hidden Talent: Exceptional observation and the ability to read people.
Known For: Entrepreneurship, honesty, confidence and emotional intelligence.
Ricky
Writer, filmmaker and content creator Patrick Jumbo, popularly known as Ricky, is bringing his bold personality to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 33-year-old from Rivers State describes himself as outspoken, witty and unapologetically authentic, qualities he believes make him a natural fit for the reality show.
Passionate about storytelling and creative expression, Ricky hopes to entertain viewers while showing a different side of himself beyond his work in writing and filmmaking.
Age: 33 years
Full Name: Patrick Jumbo
House Name: Ricky
State of Origin: Rivers State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Writer, Filmmaker and Content Creator
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To entertain viewers and showcase the personality many believe is perfect for the show.
Hobbies: Storytelling, debating and supporting Manchester United.
Hidden Talents: Singing, mimicking accents and dancing.
Known For: Storytelling, humour, honesty and outspoken personality.
Sheba
Broadcaster Faith Gamde, known as Sheba, is one of the contestants hoping to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 32-year-old from Plateau State believes her confidence, communication skills and adventurous spirit will help her stand out throughout the competition.
Having built a career in broadcasting, Sheba is comfortable engaging audiences and now wants to introduce her personality to millions of viewers across Nigeria. She sees BBNaija as the ideal platform to tell her story while embracing new experiences.
Age: 32 years
Full Name: Faith Gamde
House Name: Sheba
State of Origin: Plateau State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Broadcaster
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her personality and share her story with the world.
Hobbies: Travelling, trying new ventures and hosting events.
Hidden Talents: Voice imitation and making animal sounds.
Known For: Broadcasting, confidence and entertaining personality.
Sultex
Professional dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro, popularly known as Sultex, is bringing years of entertainment experience to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 24-year-old from Lagos State hopes the reality show will serve as a springboard to elevate his career and introduce his talents to an even wider audience.
Having worked as a dancer, cast director and movie director, Sultex says creativity has always been at the heart of his journey. He believes his confidence, straightforward personality and passion for entertainment will make him one of the standout housemates this season.
Age: 24 years
Full Name: Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro
House Name: Sultex
State of Origin: Lagos State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Professional Dancer, Choreographer, Cast Director and Movie Director
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To gain national visibility and take his entertainment career to the next level.
Hobbies: Playing video games, dancing, table tennis and football.
Hidden Talent: Says he has not discovered one yet.
Known For: Dance, choreography, directing and creative leadership.
Temi Nkem
Temitope Chigbue, popularly known as Temi Nkem, believes she has the confidence and charisma to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 21-year-old student from Lagos State describes herself as bold, vibrant and unapologetically authentic.
Temi Nkem says she is determined to entertain viewers while showcasing her personality and lifestyle. She believes the reality show is the ideal platform to prove that confidence and authenticity can leave a lasting mark.
Age: 21 years
Full Name: Temitope Chigbue
House Name: Temi Nkem
State of Origin: Lagos State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Student
Relationship Status: Single
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her bold personality, confidence and vibrant lifestyle.
Hobbies: Golfing, eating and walking.
Hidden Talent: Listening to people and giving great advice.
Known For: Confidence, bold personality and luxury lifestyle.
Tram
Author, entrepreneur and YouTuber Joshua Alekewumu, known as Tram, is hoping to make his mark in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with his creativity and authenticity. The 24-year-old from Lagos State believes the platform offers the perfect opportunity to introduce himself to millions of viewers while expanding his influence.
A writer, businessman and digital content creator, Tram says he enjoys challenging himself intellectually and physically. He is looking forward to sharing his personality with audiences while building a stronger personal brand through the competition.
Age: 24 years
Full Name: Joshua Alekewumu
House Name: Tram
State of Origin: Lagos State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Author, Entrepreneur and YouTuber
Relationship Status: Engaged
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase his personality and introduce himself to a wider audience.
Hobbies: Boxing, working out, reading and learning.
Hidden Talent: Exceptional intuition and strong self-awareness.
Known For: Writing, entrepreneurship, digital content creation and confidence.
Yusuf
Actor Yusuf Muhammad-Awal, popularly known as Yusuf, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with the belief that the show celebrates real personalities and authentic stories. The 27-year-old from Kogi State hopes to connect with viewers through his confidence, self-expression and passion for storytelling.
Yusuf sees the competition as an opportunity to share his journey while building meaningful connections with audiences across Africa. He believes his reflective mindset and determination will help him navigate the challenges of life inside the Big Brother house.
Age: 27 years
Full Name: Yusuf Muhammad-Awal
House Name: Yusuf
State of Origin: Kogi State
Nationality: Nigerian
Occupation: Actor
Relationship Status: Single and Searching
Reason for Joining BBNaija: To share his authentic story and connect with people on one of Africa’s biggest entertainment platforms.
Hobbies: Boxing, reading, writing and meaningful conversations.
Hidden Talent: Singing.
Known For: Acting, confidence, storytelling and self-belief.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.