BBNaija season 11 housemates: names, pictures, ages, states of origin, occupations

From seasoned entrepreneurs and talented entertainers to ambitious students and young professionals, BBNaija Season 11 has assembled one of its most diverse housemates yet.

Over the coming weeks, these 24 housemates will test their strategy, resilience and social skills as they compete for the coveted grand prize.

Before the alliances are formed and the drama begins, meet the contestants hoping to capture the hearts of viewers across Nigeria and beyond.



Abi

Abisola Ayoola, popularly known as Abi, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house convinced she belongs in front of the cameras. The 25-year-old model and chef from Osun State has built a reputation for her confidence, creativity and cheerful personality, qualities she believes will make her a fan favourite.

Abi says joining the reality show is an opportunity to showcase her authentic self while connecting with millions of viewers. Away from the spotlight, she enjoys cooking, staying active and learning new languages, making her one of the more versatile contestants this season.

Age: 25 years

Full Name: Abisola Ayoola

House Name: Abi

State of Origin: Osun State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Model and Chef

Relationship Status: Married

Reason for Joining BBNaija: Believes she is perfect for television and has always been encouraged to be on TV.

Hobbies: Cooking, dancing, working out and reading.

Hidden Talent: Speaks Italian almost perfectly.

Known For: Positive personality, confidence, culinary skills and modelling.

Aikou

Backend developer Amyr Yousufzai, better known as Aikou, is one of the contestants hoping to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. Calm, analytical and thoughtful, the 25-year-old from Abuja believes the show offers far more than entertainment—it is an opportunity to build his personal brand and unlock new career opportunities.

Before pursuing a career in technology, Aikou explored music, an experience he says helped shape his resilience. Now, he is ready to introduce viewers to both his creative and intellectual sides while embracing the BBNaija experience.

Age: 25 years

Full Name: Amyr Yousufzai

House Name: Aikou

State of Residence: Abuja

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Backend Developer

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To gain career exposure and enjoy the Big Brother experience.

Hobbies: Reading.

Hidden Talents: Creative writing and exceptional patience in handling boredom.

Known For: Technology, writing, analytical mindset and calm personality.

Araga

Professional fashion model Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya, known in the Big Brother house as Araga, is stepping into Season 11 determined to show Nigerians there is much more to him than modelling.

The 29-year-old Ogun State native says the reality show presents the perfect opportunity to step outside his comfort zone, connect with new people and express himself beyond the runway. He hopes the exposure will help him build a platform that stretches beyond the fashion industry.

Age: 29 years

Full Name: Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya

House Name: Araga

State of Origin: Ogun State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Fashion Model

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To break out of his shell and introduce himself to a wider audience.

Hobbies: Football and athletics.

Hidden Talent: Acting.

Known For: Fashion modelling, creativity, confidence and expressive personality.

Barry

Fashion designer Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin, better known as Barry, believes he has everything it takes to stand out in the Big Brother Naija house.

The 25-year-old contestant describes himself as ambitious, entertaining and unforgettable. Barry hopes the reality show will provide a national platform to showcase his creativity, humour and determination while competing for the grand prize.

Age: 25 years

Full Name: Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin

House Name: Barry

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Fashion Designer

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase his personality, creativity, humour and ambition on a national platform.

Hobbies: Singing, acting, gaming, sports, reading, sewing and cooking.

Hidden Talents: Cooking and athletics.

Known For: Fashion design, creativity, competitiveness and entertaining personality.

Bells

At just 22, Isabella Imoh, popularly known as Bells, is hoping to turn her lifelong dream of appearing on Big Brother Naija into a memorable journey.

The Akwa Ibom State native says she is bringing excitement, strategy and positive energy into the house. A longtime fan of the reality show, Bells believes she has the charisma to entertain viewers while competing for the grand prize. Despite undergoing surgery that ended her ballet training, she remains determined to pursue every opportunity that comes her way.

Age: 22 years

Full Name: Isabella Imoh

House Name: Bells

State of Origin: Akwa Ibom State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Student

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To bring exciting vibes and entertain viewers on the show.

Hobbies: Reading, bowling and cycling.

Hidden Talent: Ballet and dance.

Known For: Strategic thinking, confidence and vibrant personality.

Bluethopia

Usaku Bantai, popularly known as Bluethopia, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house determined to let viewers see her beyond the camera. The 22-year-old photographer, model and student from Adamawa State describes herself as confident, creative and unapologetically authentic.

Bluethopia believes the reality show is the perfect platform to showcase her personality, talent and unique outlook on life. Passionate about visual storytelling and self-expression, she hopes her journey in the house will open new opportunities beyond photography and modelling.

Age: 22 years

Full Name: Usaku Bantai

House Name: Bluethopia

State of Origin: Adamawa State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Photographer, Model and Student

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her authenticity, creativity and talent to the world.

Hobbies: Cooking, watching movies and hanging out.

Hidden Talent: Speed reading.

Known For: Photography, modelling, creativity and energetic personality.

Cassi

Entrepreneur Ezenwoke Nwosu, known as Cassi, is hoping Big Brother Naija Season 11 will mark the beginning of a new chapter in his life. The 26-year-old from Abia State says he sees the show as more than a reality TV competition, believing it has the power to transform lives and create lasting opportunities.

With a resilient mindset and a passion for personal growth, Cassi is entering the house determined to rebuild momentum in both his personal and professional life. He hopes viewers will get to see his creative side as he competes for the grand prize.

Age: 26 years

Full Name: Ezenwoke Nwosu

House Name: Cassi

State of Origin: Abia State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: Looking for a fresh start and believes the platform can change his life.

Hobbies: Not disclosed.

Hidden Talents: Drawing, painting and chiropractic therapy.

Known For: Entrepreneurial mindset, organisation and creativity.

Chimsom Chuka

Chimsom Chuka-Okoli, better known as Chimsom Chuka, is stepping into the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with a blend of intelligence, creativity and confidence. The 26-year-old pharmacist and actor from Anambra State believes his authenticity and outgoing personality will make him one of the season’s standout contestants.

Balancing a career in healthcare with acting, Chimsom says he is ready to entertain viewers while proving that staying true to himself is the best strategy. He hopes to create memorable moments and connect with fellow housemates throughout the competition.

Age: 26 years

Full Name: Chimsom Chuka-Okoli

House Name: Chimsom Chuka

State of Origin: Anambra State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Pharmacist and Actor

Relationship Status: In a relationship

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To bring authenticity, excitement and fun to the Big Brother house.

Hobbies: Basketball, football, golf, dancing and meeting new people.

Hidden Talents: Drawing, singing, dancing, mimicking people and exceptional knowledge of Nigeria’s geography.

Known For: Acting, outspoken personality, humour and confidence.

Flora

Entrepreneur Flora Egbedi, popularly known as Flora, believes she has everything it takes to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 30-year-old Delta State native describes herself as confident, outspoken and naturally creative.

With a passion for storytelling, entertainment and content creation, Flora hopes the reality show will provide the platform to showcase her intelligence, personality and entrepreneurial spirit. She is also looking to use the exposure to expand her personal brand and business ventures.

Age: 30 years

Full Name: Flora Egbedi

House Name: Flora

State of Origin: Delta State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her confidence, intelligence, personality and entertainment value.

Hobbies: Travelling, dancing and cooking.

Hidden Talents: Storytelling, content creation, entertainment and creativity.

Known For: Entrepreneurship, confidence, creativity and outspoken personality.

Gerard

Actor, radio host and content creator Gerard Adebija, known simply as Gerard, is one of the contestants looking to make his mark in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 23-year-old from Kogi State has built a career across acting, broadcasting and digital content creation, and now hopes to introduce his personality to millions of viewers across Africa.

Gerard believes Big Brother Naija offers a unique opportunity to meet people from different backgrounds, experience new cultures and showcase his versatility as an entertainer. Confident and articulate, he is determined to make every moment in the house count.

Age: 23 years

Full Name: Gerard Adebija

House Name: Gerard

State of Origin: Kogi State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Actor, Radio Host, Presenter and Content Creator

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To meet new people, experience different cultures and enjoy the unique atmosphere of the show.

Hobbies: Gaming and reading.

Hidden Talents: Rapping, singing, acting, public speaking and writing.

Known For: Acting, broadcasting, content creation and exceptional communication skills.

Goddessa

Musician Lovette Okechukwu, better known as Goddessa, is stepping into the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with one goal—to entertain viewers while taking her music career to new heights. The 32-year-old from Abia State believes her confidence, charisma and vibrant personality make her a perfect fit for Nigeria’s biggest reality television show.

As a performer, Goddessa thrives on connecting with people through music and hopes the platform will help introduce her authentic self to millions of viewers while expanding her fan base.

Age: 32 years

Full Name: Lovette Okechukwu

House Name: Goddessa

State of Origin: Abia State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Musician

Relationship Status: Dating

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To entertain viewers and showcase her vibrant personality.

Hobbies: Singing, dancing, reading and cooking.

Hidden Talent: None identified at the moment.

Known For: Music, energetic personality and confidence.

Kamsy

Entrepreneur and event planner Kamsy Uzoma, popularly known as Kamsy, is hoping Big Brother Naija Season 11 will provide the exposure needed to elevate her business and content creation journey. The 24-year-old from Imo State describes herself as ambitious, energetic and passionate about building a successful brand.

Kamsy believes the reality show offers the perfect opportunity to connect with a wider audience while showcasing her authentic personality. She is entering the competition determined to inspire viewers and create new opportunities for herself.

Age: 24 years

Full Name: Kamsy Uzoma

House Name: Kamsy

State of Origin: Imo State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Entrepreneur and Event Planner

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To gain visibility, grow her content creation journey and promote her business.

Hobbies: Going out with friends.

Hidden Talent: Acting.

Known For: Entrepreneurship, event planning and outgoing personality.

Keivo

Victor Ikpe, known as Keivo, is one of the tech-savvy contestants hoping to make an impact in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 27-year-old web developer says he wants to use the platform to introduce himself to a wider audience while showcasing a creative side that goes far beyond technology.

Although he works in web development, Keivo enjoys artistic pursuits such as painting and drawing, and believes his blend of analytical thinking and creativity will help him stand out throughout the competition.

Age: 27 years

Full Name: Victor Ikpe

House Name: Keivo

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Web Developer

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To enjoy the experience and gain national visibility.

Hobbies: Playing video games, painting and drawing.

Hidden Talent: Dancing.

Known For: Web development, creativity, confidence and artistic interests.

Martins

Creative director and model Martins Iyeh, popularly known as Martins, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house convinced he is destined for a global audience. The 28-year-old from Kogi State sees the reality show as the ideal platform to build his personal brand and showcase his creativity.

Drawing from his experience in fashion and the creative industry, Martins believes his confidence, ambition and storytelling ability will help him leave a lasting impression on viewers throughout the season.

Age: 28 years

Full Name: Martins Iyeh

House Name: Martins

State of Origin: Kogi State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Creative Director and Model

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase himself on a global platform and build his personal brand.

Hobbies: Basketball.

Hidden Talent: Believes he is an excellent mind reader.

Known For: Creativity, modelling, confidence and curiosity.

Mercedes

Ijeoma Emi, better known as Mercedes, is among the female contestants hoping to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 28-year-old self-employed entrepreneur from Delta State describes herself as creative, expressive and emotionally open, qualities she believes will resonate with viewers.

Passionate about fashion, performance and content creation, Mercedes is looking to use the reality show to showcase her authenticity while building a lasting presence in the entertainment industry.

Age: 28 years

Full Name: Ijeoma Emi

House Name: Mercedes

State of Origin: Delta State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Self-Employed Entrepreneur

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her authenticity, confidence, vulnerability and entertainment value.

Hobbies: Singing, dancing, making videos and playing dress-up.

Hidden Talent: Opera singing.

Known For: Creativity, confidence and expressive personality.

Neche

Lawyer and entrepreneur Chinaecherem Maduagwu, popularly known as Neche, is taking her love for Big Brother Naija from the couch to the competition as she joins Season 11. The 25-year-old from Anambra State believes the reality show offers the perfect opportunity to introduce her personality to millions of viewers after years of following the programme as a fan.

Balancing a legal career with entrepreneurship, Neche says she is bringing intelligence, confidence and ambition into the house. She hopes to prove there is more to her than her professional achievements while making the most of the BBNaija experience.

Age: 25 years

Full Name: Chinaecherem Maduagwu

House Name: Neche

State of Origin: Anambra State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Lawyer and Entrepreneur

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To experience the show firsthand after years of watching and enjoying it.

Hobbies: Listening to music, fitness, fashion, beauty and self-care.

Hidden Talent: Extreme flexibility—can bend backwards to the floor.

Known For: Legal career, entrepreneurship, confidence and resilience.

Nomy

Fashion entrepreneur Whitney Chukwu, better known as Nomy, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with a clear mission—to grow her brand and reach a wider audience. The 27-year-old from Anambra State believes the reality show will provide the visibility needed to expand her fashion business while showcasing her personality.

Stylish, ambitious and business-minded, Nomy says she is looking forward to connecting with viewers and creating opportunities that extend beyond the competition.

Age: 27 years

Full Name: Whitney Chukwu

House Name: Nomy

State of Origin: Anambra State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Fashion Entrepreneur

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To gain visibility and grow her fashion business and personal brand.

Hobbies: Travelling, reading, dressing up and spending time outdoors.

Hidden Talent: Exceptional intuition and the ability to read people.

Known For: Fashion, entrepreneurship, confidence and strong intuition.

Oyin

Oyindamola Oshikoya, known simply as Oyin, believes her life story and genuine personality will resonate with viewers as she joins Big Brother Naija Season 11. The 22-year-old sales entrepreneur from Ogun State describes herself as confident, authentic and highly observant.

Oyin says the platform gives her an opportunity to share her experiences while building a stronger personal brand. She hopes her honesty and ability to understand people will help her navigate the dynamics of the BBNaija house.

Age: 22 years

Full Name: Oyindamola Oshikoya

House Name: Oyin

State of Origin: Ogun State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Sales Entrepreneur

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To share her inspiring personality and life story with a wider audience.

Hobbies: Listening to music, watching movies and modelling.

Hidden Talent: Exceptional observation and the ability to read people.

Known For: Entrepreneurship, honesty, confidence and emotional intelligence.

Ricky

Writer, filmmaker and content creator Patrick Jumbo, popularly known as Ricky, is bringing his bold personality to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 33-year-old from Rivers State describes himself as outspoken, witty and unapologetically authentic, qualities he believes make him a natural fit for the reality show.

Passionate about storytelling and creative expression, Ricky hopes to entertain viewers while showing a different side of himself beyond his work in writing and filmmaking.

Age: 33 years

Full Name: Patrick Jumbo

House Name: Ricky

State of Origin: Rivers State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Writer, Filmmaker and Content Creator

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To entertain viewers and showcase the personality many believe is perfect for the show.

Hobbies: Storytelling, debating and supporting Manchester United.

Hidden Talents: Singing, mimicking accents and dancing.

Known For: Storytelling, humour, honesty and outspoken personality.

Sheba

Broadcaster Faith Gamde, known as Sheba, is one of the contestants hoping to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 32-year-old from Plateau State believes her confidence, communication skills and adventurous spirit will help her stand out throughout the competition.

Having built a career in broadcasting, Sheba is comfortable engaging audiences and now wants to introduce her personality to millions of viewers across Nigeria. She sees BBNaija as the ideal platform to tell her story while embracing new experiences.

Age: 32 years

Full Name: Faith Gamde

House Name: Sheba

State of Origin: Plateau State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Broadcaster

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her personality and share her story with the world.

Hobbies: Travelling, trying new ventures and hosting events.

Hidden Talents: Voice imitation and making animal sounds.

Known For: Broadcasting, confidence and entertaining personality.

Sultex

Professional dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro, popularly known as Sultex, is bringing years of entertainment experience to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 24-year-old from Lagos State hopes the reality show will serve as a springboard to elevate his career and introduce his talents to an even wider audience.



Having worked as a dancer, cast director and movie director, Sultex says creativity has always been at the heart of his journey. He believes his confidence, straightforward personality and passion for entertainment will make him one of the standout housemates this season.

Age: 24 years

Full Name: Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro

House Name: Sultex

State of Origin: Lagos State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Professional Dancer, Choreographer, Cast Director and Movie Director

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To gain national visibility and take his entertainment career to the next level.

Hobbies: Playing video games, dancing, table tennis and football.

Hidden Talent: Says he has not discovered one yet.

Known For: Dance, choreography, directing and creative leadership.

Temi Nkem

Temitope Chigbue, popularly known as Temi Nkem, believes she has the confidence and charisma to make a lasting impression in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The 21-year-old student from Lagos State describes herself as bold, vibrant and unapologetically authentic.

Temi Nkem says she is determined to entertain viewers while showcasing her personality and lifestyle. She believes the reality show is the ideal platform to prove that confidence and authenticity can leave a lasting mark.

Age: 21 years

Full Name: Temitope Chigbue

House Name: Temi Nkem

State of Origin: Lagos State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Student

Relationship Status: Single

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase her bold personality, confidence and vibrant lifestyle.

Hobbies: Golfing, eating and walking.

Hidden Talent: Listening to people and giving great advice.

Known For: Confidence, bold personality and luxury lifestyle.

Tram

Author, entrepreneur and YouTuber Joshua Alekewumu, known as Tram, is hoping to make his mark in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with his creativity and authenticity. The 24-year-old from Lagos State believes the platform offers the perfect opportunity to introduce himself to millions of viewers while expanding his influence.

A writer, businessman and digital content creator, Tram says he enjoys challenging himself intellectually and physically. He is looking forward to sharing his personality with audiences while building a stronger personal brand through the competition.

Age: 24 years

Full Name: Joshua Alekewumu

House Name: Tram

State of Origin: Lagos State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Author, Entrepreneur and YouTuber

Relationship Status: Engaged

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To showcase his personality and introduce himself to a wider audience.

Hobbies: Boxing, working out, reading and learning.

Hidden Talent: Exceptional intuition and strong self-awareness.

Known For: Writing, entrepreneurship, digital content creation and confidence.

Yusuf

Actor Yusuf Muhammad-Awal, popularly known as Yusuf, is entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with the belief that the show celebrates real personalities and authentic stories. The 27-year-old from Kogi State hopes to connect with viewers through his confidence, self-expression and passion for storytelling.

Yusuf sees the competition as an opportunity to share his journey while building meaningful connections with audiences across Africa. He believes his reflective mindset and determination will help him navigate the challenges of life inside the Big Brother house.

Age: 27 years

Full Name: Yusuf Muhammad-Awal

House Name: Yusuf

State of Origin: Kogi State

Nationality: Nigerian

Occupation: Actor

Relationship Status: Single and Searching

Reason for Joining BBNaija: To share his authentic story and connect with people on one of Africa’s biggest entertainment platforms.

Hobbies: Boxing, reading, writing and meaningful conversations.

Hidden Talent: Singing.

Known For: Acting, confidence, storytelling and self-belief.

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