2027: Aondoakaa promises to establish free healthcare units for Benue elderly

Aondoakaa

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, has promised to establish specialised geriatric units in hospitals across the state to provide free basic healthcare and minor surgical procedures for elderly citizens if elected governor in 2027.

Aondoakaa, a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said the initiative would form part of his administration’s broader agenda on healthcare, security, pensioners’ welfare, infrastructure development and prudent management of public resources.

Speaking in Makurdi, the PDP candidate said government had both a moral and constitutional responsibility to cater for citizens who had spent their productive years contributing to the development of the state.

According to him, the proposed geriatric units would be specially equipped to provide elderly people with quality and specialised medical care in a conducive environment.

He said basic healthcare services and minor surgical procedures would be provided free of charge to senior citizens under the proposed programme.

“We have a duty to care for our elderly people who are in their late 60s, 70s, 80s and older.

“Beyond government responsibility, it is part of our African culture to honour and support those who have worked hard and sacrificed for society. They deserve access to quality healthcare and dignity in old age,” Aondoakaa said.

He said his administration, if elected, would place healthcare and security among its foremost priorities, stressing that the two sectors were fundamental to the wellbeing and development of the state.

“Our healthcare system must be responsive to the needs of ordinary people, especially the vulnerable and the elderly.

“At the same time, government must take seriously its responsibility to protect lives and property because security is the foundation of development,” he stated.

On the recurring debate over livestock management and ranching in the state, Aondoakaa maintained that ranching should primarily remain a private business venture, with government creating the necessary environment for private investors and livestock owners to operate.

“Ranching is a private enterprise. Government’s role is to create an enabling environment, not to take over the business itself,” he said.

The PDP candidate also expressed concern over the hardship faced by retired civil servants in the state, particularly those affected by outstanding pensions and gratuities.

Aondoakaa argued that workers who dedicated several decades to the service of the state should not face hardship and uncertainty after retirement.

“Those who spent their productive years serving the state should not be abandoned in retirement.

“Pensioners are entitled to their benefits and should be treated with dignity and respect,” he said.

He further argued that the payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities should not be portrayed as extraordinary achievements by any government, describing them as fundamental obligations arising from the relationship between the state and its workforce.

“Salaries and pensions are not favours. They are obligations arising from the relationship between government and its workers.

“Fulfilling those obligations should be routine and not something that is celebrated as an extraordinary achievement,” Aondoakaa added.

On infrastructure, the PDP governorship candidate promised to adopt a more consultative, professionally driven approach to conceiving and executing major government projects.

He said his administration would subject major projects to rigorous scrutiny while involving relevant ministries, technical experts and other stakeholders to ensure that public funds were properly utilised.

“There will be proper consultation before major projects are undertaken. Our focus will be on infrastructure that improves the lives of the people and delivers measurable value for public funds,” he stated.

Aondoakaa also pledged to make greater use of the expertise and institutional knowledge available within the state’s civil service.

He described career civil servants as a reservoir of technical competence and institutional memory, saying their knowledge should be better utilised in government planning and project implementation.

“Our civil servants possess invaluable knowledge and experience. They understand how government works and should be actively involved in planning and implementing development projects. We must make better use of that expertise,” he said.

The former Attorney General said his administration would also prioritise policies capable of translating public resources into tangible improvements in the lives of residents.