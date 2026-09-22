2027: Hamzat rallies Lagos voters, targets youths

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, has called on residents of the state to turn out en masse and vote for APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Hamzat made the call on Tuesday during a visit by members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) led by the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to his campaign office in Ikeja.

Hamzat expressed concern over declining voter participation, noting that although about 6.2 million residents were registered to vote in Lagos during the last election, only about 1.2 million participated.

He urged APC members to intensify mobilisation and promote the achievements of the present administration.

According to Hamzat, the APC administration had strengthened economic stability and the rule of law.

In his remarks, the APC Chairman in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the visit underscored the commitment of COWLSO members to the party and their willingness to openly support its candidates.

Ojelabi added that the engagement was significant for consolidating support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stressing the need for sustained grassroots sensitisation and unity within the party.

He said the achievements of the APC-led government in infrastructure development, education and economic development provided a strong basis for continued public support ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC in Lagos State, Princess Damilola Sonayon-James, described the visit as a demonstration of solidarity and shared commitment to the development of Lagos State.

She acknowledged the contributions of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, describing her as a pillar of support to the state.

She called for continued prayers and engagement from women as key stakeholders in governance.

Sonayon-James also urged stronger mobilisation of young people, noting that women played a strategic role in connecting government with the youth population and sustaining political participation across the state.

On behalf of COWLSO, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, assured the APC governorship candidate of the group’s support and commitment to voter mobilisation ahead of the elections.

She said COWLSO remained dedicated to strengthening grassroots engagement and encouraging greater participation of women in the democratic process.

The Director-General of the Lagos APC PBAT/KOH 2027 Campaign Council, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, said the engagement was aimed at strengthening collaboration and deepening strategic partnerships ahead of the polls.

Obanikoro said that women remained key drivers of peace, mobilisation and community influence.

He added that their involvement would be critical in reaching the large youth voting population, aged from 18 years to 35 years.

Obanikoro stressed that leveraging such demographics was essential to achieving electoral success.

He reaffirmed confidence in the party’s prospects in the 2027 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that COWLSO members displayed placards in solidarity with the APC.

Some placards read: “COWLSO is your number one cheerleader: from the president and governor to all APC candidates across the state. We stand united in support.”