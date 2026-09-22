Tinubu tasks 774 LG chairmen to deliver grassroots development, tackle insecurity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has charged the chairmen of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas to translate the Renewed Hope Agenda into tangible grassroots development.

Tinubu gave the charge on Tuesday at the maiden Annual National Conference of the 774 Local Government Council Chairmen in Nigeria, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Cascading President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to the Grassroots,” the President represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, said government would only become meaningful when its impact was felt in the daily lives of citizens.

“The true test of policy is not what is announced in Abuja, but what changes in our wards, villages, towns and communities,” he said.

Tinubu recalled his experience as governor of Lagos State, where his administration pursued the creation of additional local councils that became the 37 Local Council Development Areas.

He said the initiative was driven by the need to bring government closer to the people, widen access to public services and create more centres of local development.

“Contrary to some narratives that gained currency, our vision and focus was about shortening the distance between government and the governed, widening access to services and creating more centres of local development,” the President said.

He said his administration had, since 2023, pursued national development with the conviction that Nigeria could not develop from the centre alone.

“Development must take root from the bottom up,” he declared.

According to Tinubu, the Federal Government demonstrated political will by approaching the Supreme Court to affirm the constitutional rights and financial autonomy of local governments.

He described the Supreme Court judgment of July 11, 2024, as historic, but stressed that local government autonomy was not an end in itself.

“Local government autonomy is not an end in itself, rather, it is an instrument for service,” he said.

The President charged the council chairmen, elected councillors and their management teams to use the autonomy to deliver better primary healthcare, basic education, rural roads, safe water, stronger food systems, support for small businesses and opportunities for women and young people.

“The autonomy pronounced in the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria places a huge responsibility on all chairmen, elected councillors and their management to deliver impactful governance at the grassroots,” he said.

Tinubu urged the councils to become centres of planning, service delivery, early warning and measurable results.

“You must imbibe the culture of evidence-based decision making, driven by technology and reliable statistics,” he said.

He also directed the local government authorities to deepen their engagement with traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth and women’s groups, community associations and lawful security agencies.

The President said lasting peace could only be built at the community level, urging the chairmen to prevent, detect and address grievances before they escalated into crises.

“You must address, prevent, detect and address grievances before they become crises,” he said.

Tinubu further charged the chairmen to help create a peaceful environment ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission remained responsible for conducting elections, but local government leaders had a duty to ensure that citizens could exercise their democratic rights without fear.

“I urge you to discourage divisions and adopt a zero-tolerance policy for thuggery, intimidation, hate speech and violence,” he said.

He also warned against the recruitment of youths into substance use and abuse, regardless of the guise under which it was promoted.

At the community level, Tinubu urged the council chairmen to douse tensions, support lawful security coordination and respect the right of citizens to make their choices freely.

He said the Renewed Hope Agenda must become visible in food security, healthcare, education, infrastructure, jobs and local enterprise.

The President also warned local government authorities against remaining passive recipients of Federal Government initiatives.

“Local Government Authorities cannot afford to remain passive recipients of Federal Government initiatives without active participation as development partners,” he said.

Tinubu urged the chairmen to improve their capacity for coordination and innovation, adding that the establishment of regional development commissions had made it easier for local governments to secure partnerships, investments and performance measurement.

He reminded the chairmen that history had placed on them the responsibility of transforming their local government areas into models of development.

“Let your tenure be remembered for the lives, communities and systems improved in each of the 774 Local Government Areas,” he said.

The President urged the delegates to produce recommendations capable of addressing the challenges slowing down development at the local government level.

“Let us work together to build a stronger federation that is secure and prosperous,” he said.