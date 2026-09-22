Navy uncovers 182,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil in Rivers

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered approximately 182,000 litres of substance suspected to be stolen crude oil in Bethel Creeks, Rivers State, in another major disruption of illicit crude oil storage and transfer activities within the area.

Director of Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, while making this known on Tuesday, said, “The discovery was made by FOB Bonny on 22 September 2026 during a follow-up operation based on actionable information concerning suspicious activities around the creeks.

“The operation uncovered 8 dugout pits, 5 of which contained the suspected stolen crude oil, while 3 were empty.

“Hoses associated with the movement of crude oil were also discovered and subsequently handled in accordance with established procedures.

“The latest discovery comes barely two weeks after FOB Bonny uncovered approximately 87,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil at 4 newly activated illegal refining sites around Aworkiri on 8 September 2026.

“The earlier operation also exposed 19 dugout pits and associated infrastructure, indicating attempts to establish facilities for the storage and handling of stolen crude oil.

“The successive discoveries highlight the Nigerian Navy’s expanding focus on denying criminal operators the storage and transfer infrastructure required to sustain crude oil theft, rather than allowing illicit activities to become re-established after previous disruptions.

“The latest operation further constrains the availability of crude oil and supporting infrastructure for illegal exploitation within the area.”