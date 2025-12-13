Nigeria’s rising despite challenges, says Interior minister

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declared that Nigeria is steadily rising despite its challenges, stressing that the nation’s future will be shaped by unity, deepened institutional reforms and a renewed national spirit among citizens.

Tunji-Ojo stated this on Friday night while receiving an Award of Excellence in Public Service from Obafemi Awolowo University at the Oduduwa Hall, Ile-Ife, Osun state.

He noted that the honour went beyond personal recognition to affirm a collective national resolve.

Tunji-Ojo in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Babatunde Alao, said the moment reinforced his conviction that Nigeria’s renewal was already underway.

According to him, national renewal is no longer a distant aspiration but an ongoing journey strengthened by courage, faith and shared responsibility among Nigerians, insisting that the country’s trajectory remained positive despite prevailing difficulties.

“Let me affirm what I believe with all my heart, ‘Nigeria is Rising’, not because our challenges have disappeared, but because our resolve is stronger than ever. Not because the path is smooth, but because our collective will refuses to bend, hence this award encourages us to continue on the path of national renewal with renewed faith, courage and hope. I remain convinced that Nigeria is moving steadily towards a stronger, more resilient future,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The minister used the occasion to reflect on key reforms he has undertaken since assuming office in 2023, highlighting improvements in internal security administration and service delivery.

He reiterated that the automation of passport processes and the clearance of backlogs had significantly improved border management while enhancing professionalism within the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Tunji-Ojo also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for providing what he described as a clear framework for institutional transformation through the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the President’s vision constituted a mandate for efficiency, compassion and renewed national confidence.

Addressing students of the university, the Interior minister said Nigerian youths remained the country’s most powerful asset, urging them not to lose faith in the nation’s future despite current hardships.

“You are the keepers of the future. Your ideas, courage, conviction and curiosity will determine the direction of our nation,” he said, while referencing Nelson Mandela’s assertion that education remains the most powerful weapon for change.

He dedicated the award to young Nigerians, civil servants, his family and President Tinubu, whose commitment to reform, he said, continues to energise the process of national renewal, while also thanking the leadership of Obafemi Awolowo University for sustaining a tradition of intellectual integrity and national service.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, described Tunji-Ojo as a worthy ambassador of the institution, commending his performance across various leadership roles.

“We commend the Minister of Interior, Honorable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for providing effective services and strategic leadership across the nation. He is a good ambassador of this university,” Bamire said.