Man City to appeal against Premier League guilty verdict over financial breaches

(FILES) A general view of the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 15, 2016. The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday, September 29, that Manchester City have been found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period between 2009 and 2018. An independent commission also found City guilty on the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the league’s investigation. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester City have vowed to appeal against the Premier League’s verdict that they are guilty of breaching financial rules.

City said they were “disappointed and surprised” by the Premier League’s decision to find them guilty of breaking financial regulations between 2009 and 2018.

“Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe,” the club said in a statement.