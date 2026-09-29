Obidient Movement faults INEC over AI plans

…Demands independent testing, scrutiny of technology

…Alleges collusion with APC, warns of 2027 crisis

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA: The Obidient Movement has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its proposed deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the 2027 general elections, demanding greater transparency and independent scrutiny of the technology.

The movement said INEC should first address concerns surrounding electoral transparency, result transmission and public confidence in its processes before introducing new technologies for the 2027 polls.

In a statement signed by its Worldwide Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on Tuesday, the group urged the commission to subject any proposed AI systems to independent testing and public scrutiny and provide Nigerians with details of how the technology would operate and the safeguards against possible abuse.

The movement also called for measures to strengthen the independence of INEC’s ICT leadership and ensure transparent and verifiable transmission of results from polling units.

Tanko expressed concern over the continued involvement of officials who managed the commission’s ICT systems during the 2023 elections in preparations for the 2027 polls.

The movement alleged that INEC’s apparent relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could undermine public confidence in the 2027 electoral process and warned that unresolved concerns could contribute to political tension.

The statement said, “The Obidient Movement is deeply concerned about the growing evidence of institutional conspiracy, disturbing secrecy and apparent collusion between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

The group questioned the proposed use of AI, saying INEC had not adequately explained how the technology would work, the problems it was intended to address or the safeguards that would be put in place.

It said technology alone could not guarantee credible elections without institutional independence, transparency and accountability.

The movement also referred to a recent audit by Mundx Analytics of 2023 presidential election result records. Mundx said it inspected 164,659 accessible polling-unit result records and found 52,947 records carrying EMP2920/BVAS camera metadata, 50,452 carrying another identifiable device model and 61,260 with no recoverable camera model.

Mundx, however, said the presence of a non-EMP2920 model did not by itself establish who owned the camera, whether the metadata had been edited or whether the device transmitted the result to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). It also noted that the other-device category included some tablets and unresolved labels.

The Obidient Movement nevertheless cited the findings as part of its concerns about the integrity of the 2023 electoral process.

The group also alleged that an INEC ICT official, Mr Lawrence Bayode, who it claimed was involved in the management of the commission’s ICT systems during the 2023 elections, remained in a critical position ahead of the 2027 polls.

The movement further alleged that the 2023 election involved collusion between INEC officials and the APC, but did not provide evidence in its statement establishing such collusion.

It demanded that INEC publish a comprehensive 2027 election plan, including the technologies, procedures and safeguards to be deployed.

It also called for an independent audit of the commission’s electoral technology, with the findings and corrective measures made public.

The movement demanded transparent and verifiable result transmission to ensure that votes recorded at polling units are accurately reflected in final results.

It further urged INEC to explain its proposed use of AI and subject the technology to independent testing and public scrutiny.

The group called for measures to guarantee the independence of the commission’s ICT leadership, including action against officials whose alleged partisan activities could compromise public confidence in the electoral process.

The movement warned that any attempt to manipulate the 2027 elections could trigger public anger and political instability.

“If INEC proceeds with its plan of rigging the 2027 elections, Nigerians will not go to Tinubu’s judiciary to beg for the restoration of their mandate,” the statement said.

It also urged INEC Chairman, Mr Joash Amupitan, to address the concerns before the 2027 elections.

“Any attempt to steal the people’s mandate in 2027 risks provoking widespread public outrage and anarchy,” the movement said.

The group said the responsibility for preventing an electoral crisis rested on INEC and urged the commission to act transparently and ensure that the outcome of the 2027 elections reflected the votes cast by Nigerians.

INEC has separately warned that AI-driven disinformation poses a major threat to the credibility of the 2027 general election, with its chairman, Joash Amupitan, highlighting the growing difficulty of detecting manipulated audio, video and images.