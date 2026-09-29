Tinubu transmits bills on medical college, research fund

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has transmitted two bills to the House of Representatives seeking to amend the law governing the National Postgraduate Medical College and establish a National Research Development Fund.

The two bills were contained in separate letters dated August 24, 2026, addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and received by the House on September 24, 2026.

In the first letter, titled “Transmission of National Postgraduate Medical College (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for Passage into Law,” Tinubu asked the House to consider amendments to the law governing the institution.

According to the President, the Bill seeks, among other provisions, to reflect the change in the institution’s name and expand its mandate to include the award of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees in Clinical Medicine, Dentistry and related fields.

He said the Federal Ministry of Justice had vetted and finalised the Bill in line with drafting standards and constitutional provisions.

Tinubu urged the House to consider and pass the proposed legislation into law.

In the second letter, titled “Transmission of National Research Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2026 for Passage into Law,” the President said the proposed legislation was aimed at consolidating research financing and ensuring more efficient utilisation of available resources.

He explained that the Bill seeks to bring fragmented research and development funds across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under a central National Research Development Fund, through which research agencies and academic institutions could access funding.

According to him, the proposed fund would operate as a competitive central funding mechanism to promote collaboration among research agencies, academic institutions and the private sector.

Tinubu said the initiative would also support innovation, improve the allocation of research resources in line with national priorities, promote transparency in funding decisions and facilitate the commercialisation of locally developed technologies.

The President proposed that the National Research Development Fund be established as an agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, with direct funding from the Nigeria Content Development Fund (NCDF).

He said the proposed legislation was necessary against the backdrop of the proliferation of research institutes and agencies operating in Nigeria’s research, development and commercialisation space, with each currently operating under separate mandates and budgetary allocations.

Tinubu said the proposed central funding mechanism would enable more effective management of the limited financial resources available to research institutes and agencies.

He added that the Bill had been reviewed by relevant stakeholders, including the Ministries of Education, Innovation, Science and Technology, and Justice, to ensure alignment with national education objectives, scientific innovation priorities and existing legal and institutional frameworks.

Both bills were subsequently forwarded to the House of Representatives for legislative consideration and action.