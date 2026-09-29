Keivo disqualified from Big Brother Naija after physical altercation with Tram

Big Brother Naija ‘Show Ya Sef’ housemate, Victor Ikpe, popularly known as Keivo, has been disqualified from the reality show after a physical altercation with fellow housemate, Tram.

Biggie announced Keivo’s disqualification on Tuesday after showing the housemates clips of the incident, which occurred during the final week of the competition.

After reviewing the footage, Big Brother identified Keivo as the perpetrator and ordered his removal from the house.

“Keivo, as the perpetrator, has been removed from the house. He is therefore disqualified from the house,” Biggie announced.

He also warned the remaining housemates against violence, stressing that such conduct would not be tolerated in the house.

“Violence is never an option,” Biggie said.

The development followed a confrontation between Keivo and Tram on Monday over a black shirt.

Tram had accused Keivo of taking his shirt, but Keivo denied the allegation, insisting that he had a similar shirt. The disagreement escalated after Keivo became upset over being called a thief.

The argument later turned physical, with Keivo throwing the first punch before other housemates intervened to separate them.

Biggie subsequently instructed the housemates to freeze, while three ninjas entered the house and escorted Keivo out through the storeroom.

Before leaving, Keivo became emotional as he explained his side of the incident, saying the disagreement was not really about the shirt but about the accusation that he had taken something belonging to another person.

He maintained that he did not want to leave the show with viewers believing he was a thief, saying he was concerned about how the incident could affect his reputation.

Keivo’s disqualification came after his name disappeared from the official voting platform earlier on Tuesday, prompting speculation among viewers about his status in the competition.

The show wraps up on October 4, with the winner expected to receive a N160m grand prize.