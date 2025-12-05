Naira appreciates to N1,463/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira today appreciated to N1,463 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,465 per dollar on Thursday.

However, the naira depreciated to N1,454 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,454 per dollar from N1,449 per dollar on Thursday, indicating a N5 depreciation for the naira.

As a result, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N9 per dollar from N16 per dollar on Thursday.

This week, the naira weakened by N4 per dollar in the official market and strengthened by N7 per dollar in the parallel market.