Lai Mohammed donates memoir to YABATECH library

The former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has donated copies of his memoir to the Library of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), in a bid to promote knowledge sharing.

The book is titled: “Headlines and Sound Bites: Media moments that defined an Administration.”

He added that the donation was aimed at promoting scholarship and creating historic documentation, particularly among students and researchers in media studies, governance, public relations and strategic communication.

The information is contained in a statement by Deputy Registrar, Centre for Communication, Information and Public Relations YABATECH, Mr Adekunle Adams.

According to him, the donation is part of his contribution to academic development and national intellectual growth.

“This donation is part of my modest contribution to academic development and a broader initiative to donate the book to at least 20 institutions of higher learning across Nigeria,” he said.

According to the statement, the book was written from a strong conviction that Africans must tell their own stories from their own perspectives.

“Too often, our national experiences are documented by others; We owe it to ourselves and to posterity to create our own historical records,” he said

“The book documents media moments, policy communications and decisions that shaped public perception throughout the administration,” he said

The former minister also cautioned against the dangers of misinformation, disinformation and fake news, drawing from his experiences in managing government communication during national security challenges.

“First-hand information, responsible messaging and proper context are critical in shaping public understanding and preventing panic,” he said

He urged students and young professionals to interrogate narratives critically and appreciate the power of communication in shaping national history.

Reacting to the donation, the Rector of YABATECH, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, expressed gratitude to Mohammed for the donation, describing it as timely, inspiring and intellectually enriching.

Abdul noted that YABATECH values the interface between academia and experienced practitioners, as it shapes students’ aspirations.

In her vote of thanks, the Dean, School of Liberal Studies, Mrs Abosede Ogunnaike, commended Mohammed on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, staff and students.

Vanguard News