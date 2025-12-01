Insecurity: ‘Listen to critics to improve governance’, Sultan tells Northern governors

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar II, has urged governors across the 19 Northern states to pay closer attention to criticism and leverage constructive feedback to strengthen governance in the region.

The Sultan, who spoke on Monday at a joint meeting of the Northern Governors Forum and traditional rulers in Kaduna, warned that brushing aside public concerns could hinder efforts to tackle insecurity, poverty, and economic distress confronting the North.

He noted that leaders who seek public office do not set out to neglect citizens once elected, adding that many governors are often misunderstood.

“I feel concerned when I hear claims that a governor or president is unwilling to act. No leader who asks for the people’s support will deliberately ignore them after assuming office,” he said.

The monarch urged the governors to “listen to critics, listen to criticisms also, listen to critiques, and make amendments whenever these arise,” stressing that sincere feedback can help improve decision-making.

While expressing confidence in their leadership, the Sultan appealed for stronger unity and collaboration among the governors. He commended their ongoing efforts and attributed previous delays in meetings to official responsibilities.

He assured the governors of the traditional rulers’ support, stating that stabilising the region would require collective commitment and coordinated action.

“We are fully behind you in the push to make the North better. You have our trust, and we are always available,” he said.

The Sultan also called for regular dialogue between traditional rulers and political leaders across the North to ensure alignment on policies affecting the region.

He reaffirmed the readiness of the traditional institution to contribute to peace-building.



“Whatever is needed to secure the North and the country, we are prepared to do it. We have no other home but here,” he added.

Vanguard News