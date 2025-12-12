Gov Yusuf bans parallel Hisbah board in Kano

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

…demands immediate probe of sponsors, organizers

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has issued an executive order banning establishment of private and parallel Hisbah board or Shariah police in the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya who read the order while addressing newsmen, quoted the Governor saying the order which is with immediate effect, prohibits establishment of any other Hisbah board in the state and as such declared illegal and unlawful.

Governor Yusuf however directed the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and all relevant security agencies to probe the sponsors and organizers in connection with the formation of the parallel Hisbah board in the state.

According to him, “it has come to the attention of the Kano State Government that certain individuals and groups are undertaking recruitment, mobilization and organisation of persons into a body described as “Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi”, without lawful authority and in contravention of the Laws of Kano State;

“And whereas such conduct of recruitment, mobilization and organisation of persons into a body described as “Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi” creating parallel, unauthorised enforcement structures within the State constitutes an unlawful act capable of disturbing the peace, undermining statutory functions of the Hisbah Board.

“Now therefore in exercise of the powers conferred upon Me by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and all other powers enabling Me in that behalf, I Abba Kabir Yusif, the Executive Governor of Kano State, do hereby order as follows: This order may be cited as “the Kano State Government (Prohibition of the Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi) Order 2025.”

“Prohibition of unauthorized Hisbah formation. It shall not be lawful for any person or group of persons to recruit, assemble, mobilise, train or deploy any person for the purposes of operating a parallel Hisbah or similar enforcement outfit in the State.

“It shall not be lawful anybody to constitute, establish, form or promote any association, body, corps, formation or organisation in the name of Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi or by whatever name or description.

“The formation of Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi is declared unlawful and it is prohibited from operating or carrying out any activity in the state. Any act done in furtherance of such Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi is hereby declared unlawful, illegal and void.

“The Kano State Hisbah Board shall remain the sole legally recognised institution in the State. Accordingly, any impersonation of its authority, functions, uniform, symbol or activities is unlawful and prohibited.

“Pursuant to paragraph 2 of this order, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and all relevant security agencies are hereby directed to investigate the organisers, sponsors and promoters of the so-called Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi. To also halt all recruitment, training, mobilisation or related activities carried out under the Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahl;

“Take all lawful measures necessary to prevent a breach of peace arising from the activities such unlawful association, body, corps, formation or organisation by whatever name or description called.

“Members of the public are hereby notified that participation in, support for-r affiliation with the Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahl constitutes violation of the laws of Kano State. Persons who have been recruited or approached for recruitment for the purposes of participating in the activities of the Independent Hisbah Fisabilillah shall to disengage immediately and report to the nearest Security Agencies Division, Hisbah Office or Local Government Authority.

“Any person who contravenes the provisions of this Order shall be liable to prosecution under applicable laws enforce in the State for Unlawful assembly, Impersonation of lawful authorities, Establishment of unauthorized security or enforcement groups or Any other relevant offence. In this Order- “Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi” Includes any group, unit, committee, movement or body organised for the purpose of performing Hisbah-like enforcement furictions outside the statutory Hisbah Board,” Governor Yusuf however stated.

Recalled that the former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had under his foundation, Ganduje Foundation floated a private and parallel Hisbah board to recruit 12,000 personnel earlier sacked by the present government from the state owned board.