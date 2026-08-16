Misery for Maresca as Man City make dismal start to life after Guardiola



Enzo Maresca urged Manchester City to learn from their chastening Community Shield defeat against Arsenal after the Italian made a dismal start to the daunting task of replacing Pep Guardiola.

For the first time in a decade, Guardiola was missing from the touchline in a showpiece match for City and the Spaniard’s absence was keenly felt as Maresca’s men slumped to a 3-0 defeat in Cardiff on Sunday.

The sight of Maresca patrolling the technical area was jarring for City following their dynastic era under Guardiola, who won 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles, before stepping down at the end of last season.

Whether Maresca is the right choice to succeed the 55-year-old is a question that will hang over City throughout the season.

The Italian, 46, worked as Guardiola’s assistant during City’s 2022-23 treble-winning campaign, but has only limited experience as a manager, having left Chelsea after less than two seasons in charge in January after spending just a season at Leicester.

City’s first tentative steps in their life without Guardiola were underwhelming to say the least.

They were blown away by rampant Arsenal in the annual curtain raiser to the top-flight season as the Premier League champions served noticed that they have no intention of surrendering the title.

Riccardo Calafiori gave Arsenal the lead after just 24 seconds and Kai Havertz punished sloppy City defending to head their second midway through the first half.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard rounded off the rout early in the second half with a swaggering finish that left City broken and bewildered in the Welsh sunshine.

City’s moribund performance suggested Maresca has much to work on if his side are to close the gap on Arsenal, who finished seven points clear of Guardiola’s men last season.

“We can find many things after this kind of defeat,” Maresca said. “For sure the first two goals we concede I don’t like.

“The first one after 24 seconds and the second one there was no pressure on the ball.

“I don’t know if it was physical condition, we had many players at the World Cup. After the first goal the reaction was very good, but after the second goal it was more complicated.”

– ‘Quite stunning’ –

Pundits were scathing about City’s display, with former Arsenal defender Martin Keown saying Maresca should be “embarrassed”.

“It was quite stunning to see Man City’s body language, the players, the manager, it looks a bit lifeless as a group,” Keown added.

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist, commentating on the match, said: “How much do we look into it? Well, I thought it was the biggest gap I’ve seen between the sides.”

Revelling in their supremacy after years in City’s shadow, Arsenal’s fans gleefully mocked Maresca and his team by chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning” and “are you Tottenham in disguise?”.

The result of a high-profile friendly does not guarantee Arsenal are destined for the title or that City are sure to flop.

But City’s lethargy in the absence of influential Spain midfielder Rodri — left out following a rejected bid from Barcelona — and the anonymous displays of new signing Elliot Anderson and star striker Erling Haaland gave Maresca an unwanted headache with the new season just days away.

“Rodri is a player who just won the World Cup and Ballon d’Or. He’s a top player, all the teams need Rodri,” Maresca said.

Arsenal’s dominance was a testament to Mikel Arteta’s ability to keep his players hungry despite ending the club’s 22-year title drought.

It was a resounding statement of intent ahead of Friday’s league opener against Coventry.

“The desire comes because I want to live that moment again. I want to live other moments, even bigger,” Arteta said.

“We know what it’s going to take. We know the difficulty of the task. We know that it’s going to demand something special and we are ready for it.

“If we drive the standards at this level, I’m sure we’re going to be really competitive.”

smg/ea