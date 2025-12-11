Ex-Ondo gov candidate, Akingboye’s widow demands autopsy release

By Henry Ojelu

Christy Akingboye, widow of the late Ondo State Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate, Bamidele Akingboye, has demanded the immediate release of her husband’s autopsy report, condemning what she described as wicked, malicious and pre-emptive claims surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the grieving widow said it was disturbing that neither she nor any of her children had been granted access to the autopsy findings, even though a blogger publicly boasted of having seen and read the report online and alleged it confirmed murder.

She questioned how a private blogger could supposedly access a document that the police themselves had not read to the family.

According to her, the contradictions from the authorities have deepened the family’s suspicion.

“It’s strange that when my children and I had a meeting with the Commissioner of Police last month, he claimed he already had the report with him, yet he did not show it to us.

“Instead, he told us he was washing his hands off the case by returning it to Panti, a division where we had earlier experienced bias and hostility, for onward transmission to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.”

She added that what followed was even more shocking.“The same CP went on Channels TV that very day to claim the autopsy confirmed murder. Meanwhile, we, the immediate family, have not seen a single page. Nobody has shown us anything.”

She insisted that an autopsy cannot, on its own, declare a death as murder until proven in court.