Defections: Aso Rock ‘Weaponising’ development — PDP

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of turning development into a tool of political coercion, alleging that pressure on governors and elected officials to defect is fuelled by a system that rewards only those aligned with the ruling party.

The opposition party warned that such “weaponisation” of development poses a grave threat to Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, made the allegation on Friday during an appearance on the Arise News Morning Show hosted by Dr. Reuben Abati, Rufai Oseni and Ayo Mairo-Ese. The programme focused on the shrinking opposition space and the recent wave of defections from the party.

Speaking on the exit of the Osun and Rivers State governors and their allies, Ememobong said the trend reflects a troubling political climate in which leaders believe they must align with the centre to attract development to their states.

“People say they want to ‘connect to the centre’. That presupposes that the central system is not running an egalitarian system; it is running a nepotistic system where governance favours are dispensed on the basis of political partisanship,” he said.

He argued that this mentality exposes a deeper structural problem in Nigeria’s federal system—one that reduces development to a political favour rather than a constitutional right.

“If you do not connect to the centre, you cannot take development home. That is clearly undemocratic and clearly anti-development,” he added.

Ememobong also acknowledged internal challenges within the PDP. He said the party’s decision not to immediately sanction members who undermined it in the 2023 elections—initially taken in the spirit of reconciliation—had unintended consequences.

“At the time, what is now termed reluctance was seen as forbearance and perseverance. We hoped wounds would heal after the 2023 elections, but some individuals doubled down instead of returning to rationality,” he said.

He noted that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has met with state chairmen, ex-officios and members of the House of Representatives to review the situation in their states and devise a new strategy.

Responding to claims that a faction reportedly backed by Nyesom Wike is recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ememobong dismissed the notion, insisting that the party structure remains intact under Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

“Legitimacy starts from the foundation. The staff of the party, state chairmen, BOT and ex-officios are aligned with K.T. Turaki. Those claiming otherwise cannot challenge the government because they have openly declared support for the President in 2027,” he said.

He added that the PDP is awaiting clarity from the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court on ongoing leadership matters, noting that a quick resolution will help stabilise the party.

Looking ahead, Ememobong expressed confidence in the PDP’s resilience.

“In 1998, we had no governors or senators, but we built all of this. The quantitative voice of the people will compete with the qualitative voice of the elites,” he said.