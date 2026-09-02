US Open: Medvedev, Pegula advance as rain disrupts schedule

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Daniil Medvedev and Jessica Pegula advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday as rain continued to disrupt the tournament schedule.

Reuters reports that Medvedev, the 2021 champion, defeated American wildcard Sebastian Gorzny 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The Russian was briefly frustrated when two birds landed on the net, forcing the chair umpire to order a point to be replayed. Medvedev regained his composure to complete the victory.

Third seed Pegula needed just 56 minutes to beat compatriot and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-1 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Pegula will face 2021 Canadian Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

Persistent rain on Tuesday had already disrupted the tournament, pushing some first-round matches on the outer courts into a fourth day.

Elsewhere, American Alex Michelsen upset 16th seed Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the third round.

Sixth seed Alex de Minaur was scheduled to begin his campaign against Italian qualifier Andrea Guerrieri after his Tuesday match was postponed.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was also scheduled to face Portugal’s Jaime Faria, while three-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka was set to meet qualifier Polina Iatcenko.