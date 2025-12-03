Death sentence bill for kidnapping, hostage-taking passes second reading at Senate

Senate

A proposal seeking to revise the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act to categorise kidnapping, hostage-taking and similar crimes as terrorist acts has passed its second reading at the Senate.

The bill, introduced by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, recommends capital punishment as the mandatory penalty for those convicted, with no provision for fines or lesser sentencing options.

Bamidele explained that the initiative aligns with the Senate’s recent pledge to collaborate with the Federal Government in charting durable solutions to Nigeria’s escalating security issues.

He reminded lawmakers that, during a closed-door meeting three weeks earlier, the Senate agreed to craft a more comprehensive legal structure aimed directly at tackling the rising wave of abductions nationwide.

While presenting the bill, the Senate Leader described kidnapping as one of the most widespread and monetised forms of violence carried out by criminal syndicates, stressing that it has generated fear in communities and disrupted schooling, especially for young learners.

The amendment seeks to officially classify kidnapping and hostage-taking as terrorist offences under Nigerian statutes.

Senators argued that imposing the death sentence is intended to serve as a forceful deterrent to those involved in such crimes.

They also highlighted that, during the bill’s public hearing, the need for clear penalties for financial institutions found aiding transactions linked to kidnappers was emphasised. Some lawmakers further urged the discontinuation of granting amnesty to known terrorists.

The proposed law has now been assigned to the joint committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Interior, and National Intelligence, which are expected to submit their report within two weeks.