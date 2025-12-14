Coups: ECOWAS pledges to defend democracy

—Slashes air travel costs, taps Dangote for integration drive

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — LEADERS of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, on Sunday, pledged to defend democracy, deepen economic integration, and strengthen collective security amid rising instability across the sub-region.

The regional leaders made the pledge at the 68th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, at the Old Banquet Hall, presidential villa, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, appealed for unity, warning that the bloc is weakest when divided.

According to the Nigeria President: “We do not share geography by accident; we share it by design, by history and kinship. A family bound by memory, culture, struggle and aspiration.”

He noted that while disagreements among member states are inevitable, they must not undermine the sense of belonging or shared destiny.

He further said: “Our unity is not transactional but foundational. Fraternity, not force, must define the future of our community,” highlighting terrorism, violent extremism, unconstitutional changes of government, transnational crime, arms proliferation, cyber insecurity, climate shocks, food insecurity, and irregular migration as shared threats requiring coordinated action.

“These challenges recognise no borders. No single member state, regardless of size, can achieve enduring stability in isolation,” he added, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to ECOWAS-led collective action.

Tinubu formally welcomed heads of state to Abuja, expressing hope that the summit would strengthen trust, restore confidence, and reposition ECOWAS as a bloc anchored on solidarity, justice, and shared destiny.

Amid discussions on governance and security, the summit highlighted a decisive pivot toward private-sector-led integration.

ECOWAS Commission President Dr Omar Alieu Touray announced the launch of the ECOWAS Business Council, naming Nigerian industrialist Alhaji Aliko Dangote as its pioneer chairman.

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote has graciously accepted to serve as the pioneer chairperson of the ECOWAS Business Council,” Touray said. “Given his vast experience across West Africa, the council will drive investment and economic integration in the region.”

Touray described the council as a structured platform to foster dialogue and partnership between governments and private-sector actors, with ECOWAS institutions facilitating coordination.

“Intra-regional investment is a key driver of trade. We must prioritise, support, and empower our regional private sector,” he said, announcing plans for a West African Economic Investment Summit, envisioned as a Davos-style forum to coordinate investment and monitor regional progress.

Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority and President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, described the summit as a historic crossroads, warning that West Africa faces some of the gravest security, democratic, and economic challenges in its post-independence history.

“This session is a defining moment for the future of over 400 million West Africans,” Bio said, noting the summit coincides with ECOWAS’ Golden Jubilee.

He highlighted that instability in any member state destabilises the entire region, adding: “No border can insulate us from violence or fragmentation.”

Bio said terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime, and communal conflicts, particularly in the Sahel, continue to undermine development, stressing that the ECOWAS response must be united, uncompromising, and holistic, pairing security with governance, education, job creation, and community resilience.

He revealed that member states are advancing plans to operationalise the ECOWAS Standby Force, including a 1,650-person counter-terrorism brigade by the end of 2026, backed by sustainable funding arrangements.

Bio condemned recent unconstitutional changes of government in the region, singling out developments in Guinea-Bissau and the attempted coup in Benin.

“ECOWAS does not and will not compromise on democratic governance,” he said.

He commended the swift mobilisation of troops and air assets, with Nigeria taking the lead, as a clear demonstration of the bloc’s resolve.

Bio reaffirmed solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and voiced support for President Patrice Talon and the people of Benin, stressing that ECOWAS remains committed to credible, inclusive, and time-bound transitions back to constitutional rule.

Bio highlighted economic pressures, rising living costs, trade disruptions, and shrinking opportunities, calling regional integration non-negotiable.

“Economic integration is the bedrock of the ECOWAS vision and the foundation of our collective prosperity,” he said.

Bio reaffirmed commitments to eliminate trade barriers, harmonise policies, deepen the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, and advance monetary convergence in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said the ECOWAS Convergence Council has strengthened fiscal and monetary coordination, with a single regional currency by 2027 a strategic priority.

“When achieved, a common currency will be transformative, reducing transaction costs, expanding trade, and strengthening competitiveness across West Africa,” Bio said.

He also urged accelerated investment in cross-border infrastructure, including roads, railways, energy grids, telecommunications, and transport corridors, describing them as catalytic to economic growth and regional cohesion.

Bio revealed that from January 1, 2026, ECOWAS will abolish air transport taxes and cut passenger and security charges by 25 per cent, lowering the cost of air travel, stimulating trade and tourism, easing mobility, and reconnecting families and businesses.

“This is leadership that is practical, people-centred, and responsive to everyday realities,” he said.

The ECOWAS leaders agreed that the success of the bloc over the next half-century will depend on unity, strong institutions, and the political will to implement decisions.

“Our unity is not optional. It is our greatest asset,” Bio said, adding “history shows that when ECOWAS acts together, we act effectively.”