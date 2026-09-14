‎Lagos: Commuters stranded as commercial bus drivers strike over alleged extortion

Commercial bus

‎By Rosemary Iwunze

‎Commuters plying the Iyana-Ipaja/Iyana-Iba axis of Lagos are currently stranded as commercial bus drivers operating along the route embarked on a strike over alleged extortion by law enforcement and transport regulatory agencies.

‎Vanguard investigation revealed that the drivers were protesting alleged incessant extortion by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA; the Police; the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC; and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, popularly known as agbero.

‎Some of the commercial bus drivers who spoke with Vanguard lamented that the alleged extortion had continued to increase daily, describing the situation as unbearable.

‎According to them, LASTMA officials frequently impound their vehicles and keep them for an entire day, thereby depriving the owners and drivers of their daily income.

‎The drivers said the development had made it increasingly difficult for them to operate profitably, forcing them to resort to industrial action to draw attention to their grievances.