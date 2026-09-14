‎Lagos: Commuters stranded as commercial bus drivers strike over alleged extortion

Commercial bus
By Rosemary Iwunze
Commuters plying the Iyana-Ipaja/Iyana-Iba axis of Lagos are currently stranded as commercial bus drivers operating along the route embarked on a strike over alleged extortion by law enforcement and transport regulatory agencies.
Vanguard investigation revealed that the drivers were protesting alleged incessant extortion by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA; the Police; the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC; and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, popularly known as agbero.
Some of the commercial bus drivers who spoke with Vanguard lamented that the alleged extortion had continued to increase daily, describing the situation as unbearable.
According to them, LASTMA officials frequently impound their vehicles and keep them for an entire day, thereby depriving the owners and drivers of their daily income.
The drivers said the development had made it increasingly difficult for them to operate profitably, forcing them to resort to industrial action to draw attention to their grievances.
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