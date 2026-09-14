Concession of Kings College stalls resumption of unity colleges

By Adesina Wahab

The 155 unity colleges run by the Federal Government across the country did not resume for academic activities on Monday as parents and guardians refused to let their children and wards go back after the long holiday.

The development is a fallout from the concession of Kings College, Lagos, to the Old Boys Association, which parents and others are opposed to.

Checks by Vanguard across the country showed that the colleges were desolate of students on Monday.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association of Unity Colleges in the South-West, Mr Ayopo Somefun, said the schools would remain shut until the FG rescinds the decision to concession Kings College.

According to him, if the concession of Kings College stands, the exercise would be extended to the other unity colleges, and that would negate the reasons for setting up the schools.

Details later.