Labour Party disowns Arabambi over Obi credential case

Abayomi Arabambi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has said Abayomi Arabambi, who sued the West African Examinations Council, the National Youth Service Corps and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, over Peter Obi’s academic records, has since ceased to be its member.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ken Asogwa, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Asogwa said the party ignored the report when it first circulated on social media but decided to respond after it appeared in mainstream newspapers with captions like “LP chieftain sues WAEC, UNN, NYSC over Obi’s credentials” and “2027: Obi’s credentials under probe as LP chieftain sues WAEC, UNN, NYSC.”

He said the party would not comment on the substance of the case, noting that Obi is equally no longer a member of the Labour Party.

Asogwa said, “On Wednesday, 18th March 2026, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Labour Party suspended 25 of its members for various infractions bordering on anti-party activities.

“That suspension, which was made public and widely reported by several mainstream media organisations across the country, included the said Abayomi Arabambi and a few other former members.

“The suspension was subsequently ratified by the National Convention of the Party, the highest decision-making organ of the Labour Party, on 28th April 2026. Following the said ratification, the affected members ceased to be members of the Party.”

Asogwa said no organ of the party has met to revisit or reverse the decision.

The party further said, “It is therefore against this background that the Labour Party wishes to inform the general public, and particularly the media, that Abayomi Arabambi is not a member of the Labour Party and could not have instituted any action in court as a member of the party, having long severed ties with the Labour Party.”

According to the party spokesman, if Arabambi presented himself as a chieftain or representative of the party, such a claim is unauthorised and amounts to impersonation.

“The matter is currently being reviewed by the Party’s lawyers for the purpose of determining the appropriate legal and other steps that may be taken, including a possible petition to the relevant law enforcement authorities,” he said.

He said the statement was to clarify Arabambi’s status and has no bearing on the validity of his claims against Obi before the court.