Art Maestro, Fidelis Atumah to feature in Uncle Sam Amuka exhibition

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Nigerian art circles are abuzz with anticipation for the forthcoming Uncle Sam Amuka (USA) Exhibition in Lagos, which promises to showcase some of the country’s most brilliant artistic talents.

The USA inaugural exhibition titled, “The Beginning”, is organised by Tourist Club International in collaboration with Vanguard Newspapers.

The exhibition is scheduled to hold at Alexis Gallery, 282 Akin Olugbade street, off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 16-20 December, 2025.

Among the headliners is the distinguished sculptor and painter Fidelis Ugochuku Atumah Abiamuwe, widely known by his artistic persona, Atumakanism Afrikanism.

Fidelis Atumah’s participation is expected as a highlight of the exhibition, offering attendees a chance to engage with the powerful, evolving vision of one of Nigeria’s most significant artistic voices.

From Childhood Flair to Artistic Eminence

Born on June 25, 1961, in Obiaruku, Delta State, Fidelis Atumah’s journey into the arts began at the remarkably young age of four. He grew up experimenting with colours in the studio of his father, Martin Atumah, a distinguished painter and academic. This early immersion set the foundation for a lifelong dedication, which he solidified through formal education, earning an NCE in Fine and Applied Arts (1986), a B.Ed. in Sculpture (1993) and an MFA in Sculpture (2015).

A skilled sculptor with a profound flair for painting, Fidelis seamlessly excels in both disciplines of visual art. His academic credentials are matched by his leadership within the community, having served as a senior lecturer and Head of the Fine Arts Department at the College of Education, Warri, and Chairman of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Delta State Chapter.

His distinguished career includes over thirty exhibitions globally, with notable appearances at the Guinness Art Exhibition in Lagos (2005), the “Eyes Wide Open” SNA exhibition in Abuja (2017), the New York Art Expo (2019) in Manhattan, and the Street Art Exhibition (2020) in Trenton, New Jersey.

A Narrator of African Identity

Fidelis Atumah is an artist whose work is deeply rooted in the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of African traditional life. He draws inspiration from a diverse tapestry of sources, including masquerades, masks, folklore, mythology, poetry, music, and dance.

His paintings and sculptures are compelling testaments to his profound storytelling ability. They are marked by intricate forms and vivid imagery that reflect African history and spirituality, weaving captivating narratives with a particular emphasis on Nigerian history. Beyond cultural themes, Fidelis finds additional sources of inspiration in dreams, the surreal images of the subconscious, and his dedication to social change and advocacy for social justice.

The artist articulates his philosophy: “I visualize art as a creative medium of expression resulting in the outburst of moods, feelings, emotions, and passion from the subconscious, recollected in reality within an atmosphere of serenity and tranquility, executed in creative and visual harmony.”

Fidelis had been “commissioned by great collectors like HRM Nnaemeka Achebe, the distinguished Obi of Onitsha, who has some of my pointillism paintings in his collection; great enthusiasts and prominent art dealers like Andy Ine of krabhouse Art Gallery, who also has a couple of my pointillism art pieces which I sold to him in the early nineties; and great art gallery curators like Dozie of the Hour Glass Art Gallery in Ikoyi; Miss Juwon of True View Art Gallery in Ikoyi; and many more.”

Excitement about the USA Exhibition

Fidelis’ last exhibition in Nigeria was in 2017, before he relocated to America in 2019. Participating in the inaugural USA exhibition in Nigeria is another big one for him.

“I feel elated and fulfilled to be participating in the inaugural USA Art Exhibition. I have been a seasoned full-time artist before venturing into teaching and lecturing visual arts in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, and I have had over thirty exhibitions home and abroad, but this is my first exhibition commemorating someone, and that someone happens to be Uncle Sam Amuka.

“I have longed to see him collect my artworks as a collector, but I didn’t get the opportunity to see him collect my works or meet him one-on-one. I am proud of his contributions, his inspiration, and his support, not just to the visual arts but to the arts in general.”

He continues, “I am excited because this exhibition will give me visibility and, for my numerous art collectors, dealers, and curators, the opportunity and pleasure to visualize my latest and experimental paintings.

I am excited also that this is the first time I’m having an exhibition in Nigeria since I travelled out to America in 2019. Also, I will be collaborating with great Nigerian artists from home and abroad under one project, exhibiting under one umbrella: the inaugural USA Art Exhibition, with great masquerades (masters of the art) in the likes of Professor Dele Jegede, a Nigerian-American cartoonist, painter, art critic, and art administrator, and Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo, the distinguished Nigerian visual artist, academic, and master portraitist whose works bridge the personal, cultural, and socio-political spheres.”

“I am truly excited partnering and participating in the inaugural Uncle Sam Art Exhibition. It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s of great joy to me. Uncle Sam has impacted lives, built relationships, and created lasting friendships, relationships, and memories regardless of tribe, tongue, or nationality. He has been given the opportunity to touch lives, and he has made good and great use of it; he has focused on the good of mankind, and he has encouraged and pushed for education and excellence for everyone who is opportune to come in contact with him. A man will only be remembered for touching lives and not for how much wealth and abundance he has—and that’s what Uncle Sam represents: impacting lives. I am sure if death comes knocking, Uncle Sam will not gnash his teeth but will smile for living a good life and touching humanity.

Kudos to the organizers of this great and epoch-making event and to my great friend, brother, and co-laborer in His vineyard, Dr. Osa Mbonu-Amadi. I celebrate you,” he added.

Works to be Displayed at the USA Exhibition

For the Uncle Sam Amuka Exhibition, Fidelis Atumah will present three recent works, all created in 2025, that reflect his deep spiritual and philosophical contemplation.

He explains, “The three masterpieces presented for this exhibition were consciously chosen considering the aura, vibes, and feeling of Uncle Sam Amuka at 90 years of age. I consciously thought of what and how he will be feeling at the age of 90—his early beginnings, the challenges, his trials, temptations, and frustrations in the journey of life, and the courage to face, navigate, and overcome whatever challenges that came his way, prioritizing determination over despair, approaching life with positivity, focus, and diligence, and making the best of this incredible gift called life.”

The first is titled ‘Gratitude’. Medium/Style: Oil on canvas; Abstraction. Size: 48″ x 60″ (4ft x 5ft). This piece he said, “is a testament that God in His infinite mercies has blessed Uncle Sam Amuka with infinite wisdom, knowledge, understanding, courage, and compassion. God has also blessed the works of his hands and fruits of his labor. His labor is not in vain; God has blessed him with children, blessed him with the wisdom and courage to navigate and overcome life’s challenges. God has decorated and beautified Uncle Sam Amuka’s life, and he has every reason to be thankful and give gratitude to God.”

The second piece is titled: ‘Blessed All Round’. Medium/Style: Acrylic and oil on canvas; Abstract Expressionism. Size: 48″ x 48″ (4ft x 4ft). This work the artist explained, “is a heartfelt expression of thanks. When we express gratitude to God, we acknowledge that God is the source of all our blessings, big or small.

I am very confident and convinced that Uncle Sam Amuka will be grateful to the Almighty God at 90 for His love, goodness, and transformative power in changing his life in profound ways.”

The third work is title: ‘Death is Inevitable, Life is a Gift, Tomorrow is not Guaranteed’. Medium/Style: Oil on canvas; Surrealism. Size: 24″ x 36″ (2ft x 3ft).

This piece of art delves into the uncertainty of life. Through the lens of Surrealism, it serves as an inspiring call to live each day with intention, positivity, and gratitude, echoing the Psalmist’s call to “rejoice and be glad” in the present moment.

According to the artist, the piece “speaks of the mortality of mankind and the fundamental human quality of being destined to die. Ultimately, life is not about how long we live but how we live. There goes the saying, “It’s not how far, but how well.” It’s about the impact we make, the relationships we build, the memories we create; so, we should make the most of this precious gift called life.

“No matter what Uncle Sam Amuka faces tomorrow, I am confident he will not regret how life has treated him. I am sure life has been kind to him to live up to the age of 90; that’s a blessing.”

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