Peter Obi not a candidate; going nowhere in 2027 — ex-Obidient Kitiya

By Adegboyega Adeleye

A former supporter of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, James Kitiya, has declared that the former Anambra State governor stands no realistic chance in the 2027 general election, insisting he should no longer be regarded as a viable contender.

Kitiya, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remarks during an appearance on Vanguard’s podcast, The Nigerian Meter, where he explained the reasons behind his departure from the Obidient movement and his decision to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Don’t call Peter Obi a candidate, he’s going nowhere in 2027,” Kitiya said, arguing that the political momentum that once energised Obi’s support base has significantly weakened since the 2023 elections.

He maintained that many of Obi’s supporters, particularly those in the diaspora, lack the grassroots structure required to influence electoral outcomes, adding that the cohesion and confidence that characterised the Obidient movement before the last election are no longer evident.

“Most of these guys, especially the ones outside Nigeria, they don’t have voter’s cards, they can’t mobilise people on the ground,” he said. “Before the 2023 election, if you check how we Obidients were talking, we had confidence because the connection was there. The connection is not there now.”

Kitiya further claimed that internal realities within the movement would support his position, suggesting that even loyalists privately acknowledge the shift in momentum.

“If I call two Obidients and place them on speaker, they will tell you their truths,” he added.

The former Obi supporter confirmed that he officially joined the APC in February 2026 in Adamawa State, citing what he described as the visible performance and infrastructural efforts of the Tinubu administration as a key factor in his decision.

He pointed to ongoing projects such as the coastal road near Eko Atlantic, which he said he observes regularly, as evidence of governance in action, while also acknowledging the economic hardship faced by many Nigerians.

According to him, while the administration’s policies are commendable, more attention should be given to addressing the current cost-of-living challenges.

Kitiya also criticised the communication style of some Obidient supporters, accusing them of relying on insults and online attacks rather than issue-based engagement, though he urged them to continue supporting their preferred candidate peacefully.

Despite his criticism, he described Obi as “a good man,” but maintained that, politically, he no longer sees a pathway for him ahead of the 2027 election.