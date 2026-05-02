Air Peace explains Gatwick disruption amid Funke Akindele’s criticism

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Air Peace has responded to concerns raised by Nollywood actress Funke Akindele over the treatment of passengers stranded at London’s Gatwick Airport following a disruption on its London–Lagos route.

In a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the airline confirmed that the incident was caused by a bird strike involving the aircraft scheduled for the London (Gatwick)–Lagos service.

According to the airline, the affected aircraft was immediately grounded for comprehensive safety inspections and engineering checks in line with international aviation safety protocols.

Air Peace stressed that the decision was taken strictly to ensure passenger safety, adding that operational integrity remains its top priority.

“We wish to inform our esteemed passengers that our London (Gatwick) – Lagos service today experienced a bird strike. In line with standard safety protocols, the affected aircraft has been grounded for comprehensive inspection,” the statement said.

The response follows complaints by Akindele, who alleged in a social media post on X that passengers were left stranded for nearly 10 hours without adequate communication, accommodation, or access to their luggage. She further claimed that elderly passengers were among those affected and had been waiting since early morning without clear updates.

Air Peace, however, said it had begun contacting affected passengers and providing updates on alternative arrangements, while working to reduce disruptions across its flight network.

“We sincerely empathise with passengers affected by this unforeseen incident and appreciate your patience. Affected passengers have been communicated on our next line of action,” the airline stated.

The airline reaffirmed its commitment to safety and operational excellence, noting that it remains focused on ensuring the highest standards in all its operations.

The incident has since sparked broader conversations about passenger welfare and communication during international flight disruptions, particularly in cases involving extended delays.