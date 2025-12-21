AFCON 2025: Super Eagles’ opponent boycott training over unpaid allowances

Uganda Cranes players have boycotted a training session on Saturday over unpaid allowances, dealing a major blow to the team’s preparations ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

According to reports, several squad members refused to take part in the session in Morocco, citing delays in receiving their payments.

Players are also said to be seeking clarity on the exact allowances they are entitled to during their stay ahead of the tournament.

The development comes just days before Uganda is set to open its Group C campaign against Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in Fès on Tuesday.

The Cranes face a tough challenge in a group that also features three-time African champions Nigeria and East African rivals Tanzania.

The strike has drawn widespread attention, with reports and social media posts highlighting the disruption to Uganda’s training schedule, raising questions about the team’s readiness for the opening match.

Vanguard News