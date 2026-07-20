Nigeria leads Africa’s telecom agenda ahead of ITU conference

By Progress Godfrey

ABUJA – Nigeria on Monday assumed the chairmanship of the 7th Ordinary Session of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Conference Preparatory Committee (CPC), leading Africa’s drive for a common position ahead of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha later this year.

The chairmanship followed the election of the Director of Internal Audit at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mrs Stella Erabor, as Chairperson of the Preparatory Committee, placing Nigeria at the centre of efforts to coordinate Africa’s telecommunications and digital policy priorities.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Engr Faruk Yabo, said the committee’s work would guide decisions at the Conference, adding that rapid advances in technology and digital innovation had made collaboration among African countries more important than ever.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the African Telecommunications Union and promoting regional digital integration.

“The recommendations of this committee will further strengthen the African Telecommunications Union and enhance its capacity to support inclusive and sustainable digital development across Africa,” he said.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, described the Abuja meeting as more than a procedural exercise, saying Africa’s influence in global telecommunications policy would depend on the quality of its preparations.

He said the meeting was expected to deepen technical participation by African experts and establish practical mechanisms for collaboration among regulators beyond the conference.

“Africa must prepare together, work together between meetings and arrive at global forums with positions that are both coherent and technically compelling. Our objective is not simply to adopt global standards but to help shape standards that reflect African realities from the outset,” Maida said.

He added that Nigeria would continue to provide technical expertise, regulatory experience and peer learning to support Africa’s digital development and stronger participation in global policy discussions.

Speaking after her election, Erabor said the committee was responsible for preparing policy documents, resolutions and recommendations that would be presented at the ATU conference later this week.

She added that the committee would also review the Union’s activities over the past four years and harmonise Africa’s position ahead of the ITU conference, stressing that a united African voice would carry greater weight in global negotiations.

African Telecommunications Union Secretary-General, John Omo, commended Nigeria for hosting the meeting and described the Preparatory Committee as one of the Union’s most important organs because its recommendations would shape decisions.

He stated that the Union had expanded from 49 to 52 member states and from 50 to 56 associate members over the past four years, while also admitting academia as a new membership category with 18 African institutions participating.

He said, “The expectations placed upon the Union continue to increase, but contributions have not always arrived with the predictability required to support effective planning and implementation.”

Omo said the forthcoming ITU conference would elect new leadership for the 2027 to 2031 term, while discussions would also focus on key issues including spectrum management, artificial intelligence, cyber security, broadband expansion, satellite communications, internet governance and digital infrastructure resilience.