Top 10 youngest players to win the FIFA World Cup

Spain’s forward #19 Lamine Yamal lifts the trophy after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

By Enitan Abdultawab

Winning the FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of international football, but only a handful of teenagers have experienced lifting the famous trophy.

From Pelé’s iconic triumph as a 17-year-old in 1958 to Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal making history in 2026, these are the youngest players ever to become World Cup champions.

1. Pelé (Brazil) – 17 years, 249 days

Pelé remains the youngest player in history to win the FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian legend achieved the feat at the 1958 tournament in Sweden, where he announced himself to the world with a sensational performance, including a brace in the final against the hosts.

2. Ronaldo (Brazil) – 17 years, 298 days

Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário became a World Cup winner at just 17 years and 298 days after being part of Brazil’s victorious squad at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

3. Giuseppe Bergomi (Italy) – 18 years, 174 days

Italy’s Giuseppe Bergomi was only 18 when he helped the Azzurri lift the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain, establishing himself as one of the tournament’s breakout young defenders.

4. Antônio Wilson Vieira Honório (Coutinho) (Brazil) – 19 years, 6 days

He was a member of Brazil’s victorious 1962 FIFA World Cup squad in Chile. Although he did not play during the tournament because of injury, he received a winners’ medal and was 19 years and 6 days old when Brazil defeated Czechoslovakia in the final

5. Lamine Yamal (Spain) – 19 years, 6 days

Spain’s Lamine Yamal joined the elite list after helping La Roja win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At 19 years and six days old, he became the youngest European to win the tournament and shares fourth place on the all-time list.

6. Marco Antonio (Brazil) – 19 years, 135 days

Marco Antônio won the 1970 FIFA World Cup with Brazil at exactly 19 years and 135 days old. The legendary Fluminense left-back made two appearances during the tournament in Mexico. This feat makes him the 6th youngest player in football history to lift the World Cup trophy.

7. Pau Cubarsí (Spain) – 19 years, 178 days

Pau Cubarsí won the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain at exactly 19 years and 178 days old. The exceptional FC Barcelona centre-back started all eight matches in the tournament. He formed an elite defensive partnership with Aymeric Laporte, leading La Roja to the title while conceding just a single goal across the entire campaign.

For his masterclass performances, Cubarsí was officially awarded the FIFA Young Player of the Tournament award.

8. Kylian Mbappé (France) – 19 years, 207 days

Mbappé became a global superstar after inspiring France to World Cup success in Russia in 2018. He was just 19 years and 207 days old when Les Bleus lifted the trophy.

9. Sandro Mazzola (Italy) – 19 years, 309 days

José Altafini is etched into football folklore as one of the youngest players to ever win a World Cup, lifting the trophy with Brazil in 1958 at just 19 years and 339 days old under the nickname “Mazzola.” Arriving at the tournament as a teenage phenom, his youth and explosive goalscoring ability initially made him Brazil’s starting striker ahead of a 17-year-old Pelé.

10. Rubén Morán (Uruguay) – 19 years, 344 days

Rubén Morán became the first teenager to ever win the FIFA World Cup, lifting the trophy with Uruguay in 1950 at exactly 19 years and 344 days old. The left winger from C.A. Cerro holds one of the most statistically unique legacies in football history. He played only 90 total minutes in World Cup history.

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