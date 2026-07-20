Habila’s Death: Ebonyi women group urges calm, supports autopsy to determine cause

Habila

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

A women’s organisation in Ebonyi State, Ohanivo Women Association (OWA), has called for calm and restraint following the death of Mary Habila at the residence of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

The group also expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased, urging members of the public to avoid making unverified allegations and allow due process to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mrs Favour Okorie, OWA appealed for compassion and respect for the bereaved family, warning that public speculation could further deepen their grief and inflame emotions.

The association urged the public, community leaders, stakeholders and the media to respect the family’s privacy and allow them to mourn with dignity.

The group also backed the call for an autopsy on the deceased, as proposed by Senator Umahi, to establish the actual cause of death.

The statement read in part: “Having carefully followed the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the death of Miss Mary Habila, Ohanivo Women Association expresses its heartfelt condolences to her parents, family, friends and all those affected by this painful loss.

“We pray that Almighty God grants the family the strength, comfort and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The group said it was concerned by the various reports and public reactions that had emerged after the incident, stressing that moments of grief require compassion, patience and restraint.

It commended Senator Umahi for supporting a comprehensive autopsy to determine the cause of Habila’s death, describing the move as necessary in the interest of justice and fairness.

The association also noted that the minister reportedly contacted the police after the incident to enable relevant authorities to commence investigations.

OWA acknowledged reports that the deceased’s parents had requested the release of their daughter’s remains, adding that no parent should experience the pain of losing a child.

“As mothers who understand the depth of a parent’s grief, Ohanivo Women Association respectfully appeals to the general public, community leaders, stakeholders, the media and all concerned persons to respect the wishes and position of the bereaved family,” the statement added.

The group urged Nigerians to refrain from comments, actions or speculation that could worsen the family’s pain or interfere with ongoing processes.

It encouraged members of the public to remain peaceful and pray for the repose of Habila’s soul and comfort for her family.