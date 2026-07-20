Mary Habila: 300 CSOs cancel protest over Umahi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Gender for Social Justice and Good Governance, GFSJGG, and about 300 civil society organisations have cancelled their planned nationwide protest over the death of Miss Mary Habila after the coalition said its fact-finding exercise found no basis to hold the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, responsible for the incident.

The planned demonstrations were called off after the coalition said fresh findings from its inquiry changed the picture that informed its earlier decision to mobilise. The protests had been scheduled for July 23 and 24.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of GFSJGG, Dr Jumoke Adebiyi, and the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Amina Danjuma, the coalition said its inquiry included visits to Uburu in Ebonyi State, consultations at the hospital, meetings with key stakeholders and a review of fresh information that emerged after its initial statement.

According to the coalition: “GFSJGG and its partners have always been guided by facts rather than emotions, evidence rather than speculation, and justice rather than prejudice.”

The coalition said its findings suggested the deceased had underlying medical conditions that might have contributed to her death. It also noted that Umahi had consistently called for an autopsy.

It added: “No Nigerian, regardless of status or public office, should be subjected to public condemnation before the conclusion of lawful investigations. We believe that the constitutional presumption of innocence must apply equally to every citizen.”

The coalition’s findings are separate from the ongoing investigation by security agencies, which it urged to conclude their work professionally and without interference. It also cautioned against trial by media.

The organisations maintained that there was no basis for continued calls for the minister’s resignation in the absence of any official finding establishing wrongdoing and directed members, partner organisations and supporters to disregard the earlier mobilisation notice.

The coalition further said: “We deeply commiserate with the family on the painful loss of their daughter in the prime of her life. Those seeking to exploit this emotional and sensitive matter for political purposes should desist and respect the family’s desire to allow their daughter to rest in peace.”

The organisations urged political actors not to exploit the incident for partisan purposes and appealed to Nigerians to allow the country’s justice institutions to carry out their constitutional responsibilities without interference.