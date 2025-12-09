9 die in Gombe auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has confirmed the death of nine persons in an auto crash on the Kaltungo-Cham Road in Kaluwa community in Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Gombe Command, Samson Kaura, confirmed the accident in an interview with newsmen on Monday.

Kaura said that 18 persons were involved in the crash, which left five persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries, while four other persons were unhurt.

He said that the victims were rushed to the General Hospital in Kaltungo for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

According to him, the preliminary investigation showed that the crash was caused by a loss of control resulting from excessive speed and brake failure.

Kaura said that the crash which occurred on Monday around 8.33am involved a trailer and a Sharon bus.

“The trailer was on speed on a sloppy road and as a result, lost control and hit the Sharon bus from behind which led to the bus somersaulting.

“We have been advising motorists to avoid speed especially looking at the nature of the environment of the road which is sloppy.

“Drivers must drive on a speed they can control to avoid such crashes and loss of lives and property,” he said.

The sector commander further urged motorists to always check their vehicles before embarking on any journey especially during the yuletide.

Vanguard News