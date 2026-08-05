Okocha denies biting Portable, says singer should accept defeat

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has denied biting singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, during their recent celebrity boxing rematch in Lagos.

Okocha dismissed the allegation during an appearance on TVC Entertainment on Tuesday, insisting that he wore a mouth guard throughout the contest and had no reason to bite his opponent.

The two celebrities faced off at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos on Friday, with Okocha declared the winner after Portable was disqualified for breaking the rules.

Portable had abandoned the boxing techniques permitted during the contest and resorted to punches, leading to his disqualification before he eventually walked out of the ring.

Following the bout, Portable accused Okocha of biting him on the back and locking his neck during the fight. He also questioned why Okocha had participated in the contest.

Responding to the allegation, Okocha said the presence of a mouth guard made Portable’s claim impossible.

“Portable has been going around telling people I bit him on the back. I was wearing a mouth guard; how is that even possible? He was just lying.

“I would rather chew grass than bite him. I don’t want to catch rabies. Have you seen how Portable’s skin looks? Hell no, I wouldn’t do that. He should just accept defeat,” he said.

Okocha’s comments come days after the highly publicised rematch, which attracted attention following the pair’s previous boxing encounter.

The actor maintained that Portable should accept the outcome of the contest rather than continue to make allegations over what happened in the ring.