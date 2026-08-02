Female driver dies in Lagos lone crash after suspected brake failure

…LASTMA urges motorists to obey speed limits, maintain vehicles

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A middle-aged female motorist on Sunday lost her life in a lone accident after her vehicle reportedly suffered brake failure and crashed into a roadside building at Mongoro, inward Ile-Zik, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ikeja, Lagos.

The crash involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number LND 162 HB.

Preliminary findings by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the carriageway and rammed into the building.

The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.

LASTMA officials on routine patrol quickly responded to the scene and cordoned off the affected area with safety cones to prevent traffic congestion and secondary accidents during recovery operations.

The agency said traffic movement was temporarily affected but was restored shortly after its intervention.

Personnel from Afonka Police Post under the Shasha Divisional Police Headquarters also provided security support during the evacuation exercise.

Reacting to the incident, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the crash as a tragic reminder of the dangers associated with excessive speed and unsafe driving practices.

“Every journey must be undertaken with prudence, patience and an unwavering commitment to established traffic regulations. No destination is worth the ultimate sacrifice of human life,” he said.

Bakare-Oki urged motorists to exercise caution while driving, stressing that excessive speed remained one of the major causes of fatal road crashes.

He also advised vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles were mechanically fit before embarking on journeys, adding that defects should be promptly addressed.

LASTMA expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, praying for comfort and strength during the period of mourning.