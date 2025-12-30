Police ban burning of tyres at crossover night in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel

The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has placed a total ban on the burning of used tyres during crossover night activities marking the New Year celebrations across the State.

The Commissioner has consequently directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure strict enforcement of the ban and to arrest and prosecute anyone found engaging in the prohibited act.

The ban has become imperative to protect critical government and private infrastructure from damage and defacement, prevent environmental pollution, and ensure the free flow of traffic and public safety during the festivities.

CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed further urged vulcanizers to ensure that all used tyres are properly disposed of or taken away at the close of business each day to prevent unauthorized access by members of the public.

He also admonished parents and guardians to caution their wards against engaging in the burning of tyres or any related unlawful activities.

The Nasarawa State Police Command remains committed to ensuring a peaceful, safe, and hitch-free New Year celebration for all residents of the state.

Vanguard News