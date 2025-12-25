2027: LP, ADP begin consultations on future of Nigeria’s opposition

By John Alechenu

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Labour Party (LP) and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) have concluded arrangements to co-host a conference of political parties to deliberate on issues of mutual benefit, such as adopting consensus candidates, joint voters education, campaigns and mobilization for candidates in upcoming elections.

To test run the idea, the two parties expressed a desire to begin with the Federal Capital Territory FCT area council election scheduled for February 21, 2026, and, subsequently, the Osun governorship election billed for August 8, 2026.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Toni Akeni, confirmed the development to reporters in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, the upcoming conference Tagged “Ballot Alliance for Good Governance (BAFOGG),” was a product of an inaugural consultation between the Labour Party of the NLC founders and statutory NEC, and ADP representative, Hon. Chinazam Ike.

Akeni said, “The concept of ‘Voters Ballot Alliance is the first of its kind in our country’s practice of democracy. From Independence to the present day, there is no record like it.

“While conventional political party mergers entail mandatory amendment of party name, constitution and other registration instruments with the electoral commission, the concept of ‘voters ballot alliance’ is a voluntary agreement among multi-party grassroots faithfuls reached by participating political parties.

“It is an agreement to adopt the most viable, electorate-accepted candidate among the candidates of various political parties contesting for a particular office in a given election. This is done without the participating parties abandoning their original party platforms or identities.”

The Labour Party chieftain further explained, “The rationale of the concept is that instead of various political parties splitting or fragmenting their votes and losing to an oppressive or unfavourable political party, the various parties in a specific constituency come together and reach a pre-election and post-victory terms of office or power sharing.

“They mobilize and campaign together for the consensus candidate who commands the highest electorate support and potential to win, while the candidates of their respective political parties volunteer to forego their pursuit in the present season.

“On Election Day, the political parties in the ballot alliance vote for, jointly protect the votes and ensure that the actual vote count and winner is announced, paving the way for the victory of the alliance candidate.”

While speaking after the LP-ADP consultation, Hon. Chinazam Ike, the National Youth Leader of ADP, who is also the chairman of youth leaders of all political parties of Nigeria, said, “The youths are the strength and vanguard of elections.

“ If Nigeria’s youths who form the highest blocs of voting populations key into the outstanding benefits of the Ballot Alliance concept, good governance which has eluded our country for so long will be achieved in record time and sound, sustainable dividends of democracy will be commonplace and widespread within the foreseeable future.”

Vanguard News